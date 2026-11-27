MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the proposed delimitation exercise, warning that it would prove to be the biggest mistake in the party's political history.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said: "'Delimitation' will prove to be the biggest mistake in the BJP's politics.”

His remarks come amid growing opposition criticism of the Centre's plans to convene a special parliamentary sitting to push through a Constitution Amendment Bill related to delimitation.

The issue has also triggered a sharp reaction from the Congress, with senior party leader Jairam Ramesh accusing the Narendra Modi government of attempting to manage the required parliamentary numbers to pass the proposed legislation.

On Constitution Day on Thursday, Ramesh launched an attack on the government, describing the proposed move as an "insult to and assault on the Constitution".

In a statement posted on his X handle, the Congress leader traced the controversy to April 2026, recalling that the government had made the Delimitation Bills public on the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14, before the legislation was defeated in Parliament on the night of April 17.

He said the Bills had met their "well-deserved fate" after failing to secure consensus and the required constitutional threshold.

“On the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026, the Modi Govt had made the Delimitation Bills public that met their well-deserved fate on the night of April 17, 2026,” Ramesh wrote.

Alleging that the ruling dispensation had subsequently spent 105 days attempting to engineer the required numbers, Ramesh termed the exercise "Operation Lotus".

“Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi Govt announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill,” he further wrote.

The Congress leader's remarks came as opposition parties continued to question the government's intentions behind the proposed constitutional changes.