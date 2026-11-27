An SUV driver in Maharashtra's Baramati allegedly attempted to run over a traffic constable to evade police action and then drove nearly 50 feet with the officer clinging to the vehicle's bonnet before speeding away. Pune rural police tracked down the accused in Satara district and arrested him within four hours of the incident.

The incident took place at Samyak Chowk in Baramati on Wednesday around 5 pm, leaving the 47-year-old constable with severe injuries to his left arm and leg.

A shocking incident in Baramati saw a Mahindra Thar allegedly driven straight at a traffic constable in an attempt to run him over while he was on duty. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Police have registered a case under Sections 109 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

#Baramati #Maharashtra #CCTVFootage #PoliceAttack

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The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Shedge, 25, a resident of Rajale village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district. He has been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to Police Sub-Inspector Sarjerao Pujari of Baramati City Police, constable Dattatreya Bhosale was managing traffic at Samyak Chowk on Wednesday evening when he spotted an SUV fitted with a fancy number plate and tinted windows.

Suspecting a traffic violation, Bhosale signalled the driver to stop and took out his e-challan machine to photograph the vehicle and issue a fine.

"Bhosale realised that the driver was planning to escape. So he stood in front of the SUV and instructed him to stop," Pujari said.

The officer said the driver initially moved the SUV slowly towards the constable but suddenly accelerated as he approached him, allegedly attempting to run him over.

"Bhosale held the bonnet of the SUV. The driver however did not slowed down and drove at least 50feet with constable clinging to bonnet," the officer said.

The constable eventually lost his grip and fell onto the road, while the driver sped away from the spot without stopping.

"Bhosale sustained injuries to his left arm and leg. We shifted him to a hospital," Pujari said.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation using the SUV's registration number and traced the vehicle to Rajale village in Satara district. The accused was subsequently taken into custody within four hours of the incident.

"Shedge is a farmer and had come to Baramati on Wednesday to attend a marriage," the officer said.