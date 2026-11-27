In December 2025, zurletrectinib received approval for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 years and older) with solid tumors harboring NTRK gene fusions in China.

In the registrational clinical trial for pediatric patients with NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors, zurletrectinib demonstrated outstanding efficacy and a favorable safety profile. As assessed by the Independent Review Committee (IRC), both the objective response rate (ORR) and the disease control rate (DCR) were 100%, and the 24-month duration of response (DOR) rate was 74.1%.

As a next-generation TRK inhibitor, zurletrectinib demonstrated superior efficacy compared to first-generation TRK inhibitors in the treatment of both adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors. It delivered durable deep remissions and exhibits strong brain penetration activity with a good safety profile. Moreover, it has also been shown to overcome acquired resistance to first-generation TRK inhibitors. The once-daily oral dosing offers great convenience to patients. Notably, the orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) formulation developed for pediatric patients disintegrates quickly in saliva and requires little or no water for administration, greatly improving medication adherence in pediatric patients.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the co-founder, chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said,“We would like to thank all the physicians and patients who participated in this study, as well as our partners for their strong support and our employees for their unremitting efforts. InnoCare has been dedicated to developing therapies that are differentiated in mechanism of action, efficacy, and safety. We expect to see zurletrectinib benefit more solid tumor patients.”

NTRK gene fusion is a driving factor in various adult and pediatric cancers. In some rare tumors, such as infantile fibrosarcoma, salivary gland carcinoma, and secretory breast cancer, the incidence of NTRK gene fusion exceeds 90%. It is estimated that about 6,500 new cases of NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors diagnosed in China each year. Patients have long faced a scarcity of effective therapeutic agents, representing significant unmet clinical need.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (SSE: 688428; HKEX: 09969) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

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