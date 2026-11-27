MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 27 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead an intruder during an attempted infiltration bid along the India-Pakistan border in the Bamial sector of Punjab's Pathankot district early on Friday.

The Bamial sector remains a sensitive border area, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent infiltration and other cross-border activities.

After the incident, a high alert was sounded, and a search operation was launched in the area.

According to reports, BSF personnel deployed at Border Outpost Paharpur in the Bamial sector noticed suspicious movement near the international border during the early hours. Taking advantage of the darkness, an individual was spotted moving from the Pakistani side towards the Indian territory.

BSF personnel immediately took positions and went on alert. The intruder was challenged and warned to stop and return. However, he allegedly ignored the warnings and continued moving forward, eventually crossing into Indian territory.

After assessing the situation, BSF personnel opened fire. Five rounds were fired, killing the intruder on the spot.

Following the incident, BSF personnel cordoned off the area throughout the night and intensified surveillance along the border. Senior BSF officials reached the spot in the morning, and a search operation was launched across the area.

The BSF is examining the belongings recovered from the deceased to determine whether he was carrying any weapons, narcotics or other suspicious items. Authorities are also investigating whether the intruder was acting alone or had accomplices, and what his motive was for attempting to cross into Indian territory.

Security has been intensified along the border in Punjab in recent months. The BSF has stepped up patrolling and surveillance, deploying night-vision devices, thermal imaging equipment and anti-drone systems to monitor border activity. Punjab shares a 553-km-long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.