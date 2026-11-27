MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) German software giant SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs as it recalibrates its business strategy in response to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report.

A report by Financial Times -- citing sources -- said the company is evaluating a reduction of roughly one-tenth of its workforce as part of a broader restructuring effort.

The deliberations are still at an early stage and have not yet been formally presented to employee representatives, it added.

The decision would make SAP the latest major European company to examine significant workforce reductions amid changing market dynamics driven by AI adoption and economic pressures.

In addition, several large corporations have announced restructuring measures in recent months as they navigate slowing demand and intensifying global competition.

The reported review also comes as global technology firms increasingly seek operational efficiencies from AI.

Major US software companies such as Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce have announced workforce reductions over the past year while accelerating investments in artificial intelligence technologies.

SAP has been undergoing a strategic transformation focused on expanding its cloud-based services and integrating AI capabilities across its software portfolio.

The company has shifted away from its traditional software licensing model toward subscription-based cloud offerings and AI-enabled enterprise solutions.

The software maker previously carried out a major restructuring programme in 2024 that resulted in around 10,000 job reductions.

However, subsequent hiring initiatives restored the company's overall workforce to approximately 113,000 employees, according to the Financial Times report.

The report also quoted SAP Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam as recently indicating that future workforce adjustments should not be ruled out as the company adapts to evolving industry trends.

The company has posted third-quarter revenue of 10.3 billion euros, an increase of 13 per cent from a year earlier, while cloud services generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

Its net profit rose 11 per cent year-on-year to 2.3 billion euros.

However, SAP -- which is Europe's largest software company by market value -- has not issued any official statement regarding the job cut report.