Vardhman Jain, founder and vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, has built a successful career in IT and healthcare services industry. After beginning his professional journey in corporate roles, he moved to US and established his own business.

A Chennai-based businessman has made headlines after donating 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. The donor, Vardhman Jain, made the offering along with his wife, Radhika Jain, on November 26, 2026, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The jewellery is valued at approximately Rs 207 crore and is among the largest individual offerings made to the temple.

Vardhman Jain is an entrepreneur and business leader with experience in healthcare technology, information technology and business process management. He is the founder and vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, a company that provides technology-enabled services to the healthcare industry. He is also a director of Asia Engineering.

Before establishing himself as an entrepreneur, Jain held senior positions in the corporate sector. He served as managing director of Dell Services BPO, where he led operations involving more than 100 clients and around 9,000 employees. He also co-founded Vision Healthsource, which was later acquired by Perot Systems and integrated into Dell.

Jain reportedly studied Statistics at Loyola College in Chennai before completing his higher studies in Computer Science at the University of Texas at Austin in the United States.

Jain's business journey took him from corporate leadership roles to entrepreneurship. After moving to the United States, he established a business in the IT and healthcare services sector and went on to build Access Healthcare.

The company grew into a major player in healthcare business process outsourcing and technology-enabled services. Jain's experience in automation and business operations also played a role in its expansion.

In 2025, reports said Jain sold a 70 per cent stake in the company to a US-based firm in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion. However, this reported transaction value should not be confused with the amount personally received by Jain. The precise proceeds from the transaction have not been independently established in the available reports.

Jain considers his business success a blessing from Lord Venkateswara. He decided to offer 121 kg of gold ornaments to the deity as a gesture of gratitude and to fulfil a long-standing vow.

The offering is not simply a collection of gold bars or coins. It comprises specially designed traditional ornaments made according to the requirements of the Tirumala temple.

The collection includes 46 ornaments weighing 121 kg in total. Of this, around 106 kg consists of jewellery for Lord Venkateswara, while the remaining 15 kg will be used to make a golden saree for Goddess Padmavathi.

The ornaments include a gold crown, necklaces, anklets, waist ornaments, armlets, bracelets and coverings for the deity's conch and discus. Several pieces are also studded with precious stones and diamonds. The collection is valued at approximately Rs 207 crore.

Apart from his business interests, Jain is involved in charitable and social initiatives. He is associated with Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital (KKCTH) in Chennai, where he serves as a trustee.

He also supports education, hunger relief and emergency healthcare through the Shree Sarita Jain Foundation Trust. In addition, he founded Aavishkaar, a skill development initiative aimed at helping young people from underprivileged backgrounds.

His professional journey and philanthropic activities reflect his involvement in both the business and social sectors.