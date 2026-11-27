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A little self-care can go a long way, whether it's keeping your beard neatly trimmed, giving your hair some extra attention or finding the right products to keep your skin feeling hydrated and refreshed.

For Day 8 of our daily Amazon White Friday picks, we have shifted our focus to haircare, skincare and personal grooming, bringing together 10 products for men and women that caught our attention. From practical grooming tools to viral serums and everyday moisturisers, we have browsed the offers to help you find products that could deserve a place on your bathroom shelf.

Whether you are refreshing your daily grooming essentials, exploring a new skincare routine or treating yourself to something from your beauty wishlist, these are the 10 Amazon White Friday beauty deals in the UAE that made our Day 8 shortlist.

As always, prices and availability may change, so check individual product listings for the latest offers.

See more KT Smart Buys here