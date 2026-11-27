MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 12:52 am - The Art of Dentistry in Columbia, TN provides comprehensive dental care for children and adults, including preventive, cosmetic, restorative, orthodontic, and implant dentistry, with a focus on personalized treatment and patient comfort.

Maintaining a healthy smile requires more than occasional dental visits. Regular examinations, preventive care, and access to appropriate dental treatments all play an important role in long-term oral health. The Art of Dentistry, led by Dr. Brian Fann, provides comprehensive dental services for children and adults in Columbia, Tennessee.

Located at 1605 Nashville Highway, Suite 100, The Art of Dentistry focuses on providing personalized dental care in a welcoming and comfortable environment. The practice aims to help patients understand their oral health, explore suitable treatment options, and maintain healthy smiles at every stage of life.

Comprehensive Dental Care Under One Roof

Every patient has different dental needs. Some visit the dentist for routine examinations and cleanings, while others may need restorative procedures, cosmetic improvements, or more specialized treatments.

The Art of Dentistry offers a broad range of dental services, including:

General Dentistry: Routine dental examinations, preventive care, and treatments to help maintain healthy teeth and gums.

Cosmetic Dentistry: Dental solutions designed to improve the appearance of teeth and enhance smile confidence.

Restorative Dentistry: Treatments to repair damaged teeth and restore dental function.

Dental Implants: Tooth replacement solutions for patients with missing teeth.

Pediatric Dentistry: Dental care designed to support children's oral health as they grow.

Braces and Orthodontics: Treatment options to address misaligned and overcrowded teeth.

Sedation Dentistry: Options for patients who experience dental anxiety or need additional comfort during treatment.

By offering multiple areas of dental care, the practice helps individuals and families access services that address their changing oral health needs.

Meet Dr. Brian Fann

Dr. Brian Fann was born and raised in Columbia, Tennessee. He earned his Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Chemistry from Lipscomb University before completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of Tennessee at Memphis in 2001. He subsequently established The Art of Dentistry.

Dr. Fann received the Tennessee Dental Association ACE Award in 2009, 2010, and 2011. He also received IV sedation certification from the UAB School of Dentistry in 2013 and is an Associate Fellow in the Academy of GP Orthodontics.

His background and continued involvement in professional education support the practice's commitment to providing a range of dental treatment options for its patients.

Technology and Patient Comfort

Understanding dental conditions can make it easier for patients to participate in decisions about their treatment. The Art of Dentistry uses dental technologies such as intraoral cameras, digital X-rays, cone beam 3D imaging, CEREC, and dental lasers to support different aspects of dental care.

These technologies can assist with examining teeth and gums, explaining dental conditions, and planning appropriate treatments. The practice also emphasizes compassionate communication and patient comfort, recognizing that dental anxiety can make it difficult for some people to seek regular care.

Dental Care for Children and Adults

A family's dental needs change over time. Children require preventive care as their teeth develop, teenagers may need orthodontic evaluations, and adults may seek restorative or cosmetic treatments.

Having access to different dental services through one practice can make it easier for families to coordinate their dental care. The Art of Dentistry welcomes patients looking for ongoing preventive care as well as those exploring treatment for specific dental concerns.

Schedule a Dental Appointment in Columbia, TN

The Art of Dentistry welcomes new patients and emergency appointments. Individuals and families interested in finding a dentist in Columbia, TN can contact the practice to discuss their dental needs and schedule an appointment.



About The Art of Dentistry

The Art of Dentistry is a dental practice in Columbia, Tennessee, led by Dr. Brian Fann. The practice provides general, preventive, cosmetic, restorative, pediatric, orthodontic, and implant dentistry for children and adults. Its approach emphasizes personalized treatment, patient education, modern dental technology, and comfortable dental experiences.