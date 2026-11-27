MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 1:00 am - Recastia's PDF to flipbook tool transforms existing PDFs into online books for presenting portfolios, catalogs, and other documents in a format readers can explore and users can share.

Recastia, a content repurposing platform, provides PDF to flipbook ( conversion for turning existing documents into online publications with page-turning effects. Users can publish a single file or combine several files into one collection, then add their logo and adjust the background and reading controls.

With Recastia's PDF to flipbook tool, a design studio could turn its portfolio into an online publication to share with prospective clients before a meeting. A retailer could publish a seasonal catalog and send its link to customers asking about available products.

The publication can appear within an existing website through an embed with responsive or fixed dimensions. Users can send its unique link with a proposal or add its QR code to a business card or printed handout. The sharing panel also includes Facebook, X, Pinterest, and email options, allowing the same online edition to be distributed through different channels.

Recastia's PDF to flipbook tool also lets users give the online edition a company or project identity. They can upload a logo, select a background image, and adjust toolbar colors. Templates change the arrangement of reading controls, while themes apply interface colors and backgrounds.

To create a flipbook, users upload PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoint files, or images. When combining several files, they arrange the file order before merging them into one publication. After generation, users can edit the title and description and adjust the flipbook's appearance and reading settings.

Readers can browse the publication page by page or use thumbnails to open a particular page. Zoom controls let them enlarge text and examine image details. Publications created from text-based PDFs also support searches for specific words or phrases. Users can choose a single-page view or a double-page view that displays facing pages together.

For presentations and product introductions, Recastia also lets users convert PDF to video (, with or without narration. For narrated videos, users can write their own scripts or use AI Copywriting to generate editable voiceover scripts from uploaded PDFs.

"Creating a publication takes work, from selecting images to writing and arranging the content," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Recastia. "Our PDF to flipbook tool helps users take that finished work into customer conversations and online publishing."

To learn more about PDF to flipbook conversion, please visit

About Recastia

Recastia is a content repurposing platform for creating flipbooks, videos, presentations, websites, AI chatbots, and 3D exhibitions from existing files. Its tools help users publish collections, introduce products, explain information, and showcase projects, bringing their content into formats suited to online communication and visual presentation.