MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 1:04 am - Qkrbiz offers QkrHR, an integrated HRMS designed to simplify employee management, payroll processing, attendance, statutory compliance and field workforce operations through a unified digital platform.

**New Delhi, India – November 26, 2026** – Qkrbiz, a technology solutions provider operating under Hexlog Infotech Private Limited, offers QkrHR, an integrated Human Resource Management System (HRMS) designed to help businesses manage employee information, HR operations, payroll and workforce activities through a centralized platform.

As organizations expand, managing employee records, attendance, leave requests, salary calculations and compliance requirements through separate systems can create operational challenges. QkrHR addresses these requirements by bringing essential HR functions together, helping HR teams and business administrators manage routine processes with better visibility and coordination.

**A Unified Platform for the Employee Lifecycle**

QkrHR supports organizations across different stages of the employee lifecycle, from employee information management to attendance, leave, payroll and employee engagement. Its unified interface provides different users, including employees, managers, HR professionals and administrators, with access to relevant information and functions based on their permissions.

The platform is designed to reduce unnecessary navigation between modules and help users access their required HR information from a centralized dashboard.

**Simplifying Payroll and Salary Management**

Payroll processing requires accurate employee attendance, salary structures, deductions and statutory calculations. QkrHR brings payroll-related activities into an integrated workflow, helping businesses manage salary processing, loans and advances, bank payment information and payroll records.

The platform also supports payroll-related statutory components, including Provident Fund (PF), Employee State Insurance (ESI), Professional Tax (PT), Gratuity and Labour Welfare Fund (LWF), according to applicable organizational requirements.

Its attendance locking and payroll finalization workflow helps HR and accounts teams coordinate before completing monthly payroll activities.

**Attendance Management and Field Workforce Tracking**

For organizations with employees working across offices, client locations and field sites, monitoring workforce attendance and activities can be challenging.

QkrHR's Field Force Suite brings together features such as GPS-based mobile attendance, selfie attendance, field visit tracking and live team location visibility. These capabilities help organizations manage attendance and field workforce activities while providing managers with better operational visibility.

The platform also supports client visit management, notifications, alerts and mileage or travel calculations to assist businesses in coordinating field operations.

**Employee Engagement and HR Administration**

Beyond routine HR administration, QkrHR includes employee engagement features such as announcements, employee feeds, praise, polls, feedback and task management. These tools provide organizations with ways to share updates, encourage participation and coordinate workplace activities.

HR teams can also access attendance reports and employee-related information to support day-to-day workforce administration and internal decision-making.

**Supporting Growing Businesses**

QkrHR is designed primarily around the operational requirements of Indian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises that need a structured approach to HR and payroll management. Its cloud-based approach enables authorized users to access the platform across supported devices and locations.

By combining core HR, payroll, attendance, employee engagement and field force management, QkrHR aims to reduce fragmented HR processes and provide businesses with a more organized way to manage their workforce.

**About Qkrbiz**

Qkrbiz is a technology solutions brand of Hexlog Infotech Private Limited, established in 2010. The company provides business software solutions, including QkrHR for human resource and workforce management and QkrVisit for field force management requirements.

For more information about QkrHR and its HRMS capabilities, visit

**Media & Product Enquiries:**

Company: Qkrbiz

Location: Nehru Place, New Delhi, India

Website:

Product: /hrms-software

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 7428174445