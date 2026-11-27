MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 1:18 am - A policy for machines, a promise for the people who build with them and live in what they build.

[Indore, India]

November 26, 2026 –

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Scheme for Enhancement of the Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem, with a financial outlay of ₹11,000 crore. Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM, a construction and interior design business, welcomed the decision as a positive step for the entire building industry and for the families who depend on it.

What the Scheme Offers

The scheme aims to incentivise domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment, including tunnel-boring machines, hydraulic excavators and ship-to-shore cranes. It will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.



Its central feature is sales-linked incentives of 8-13 per cent over five years for manufacturers of construction and infrastructure equipment and components. The scheme also provides grants for testing facilities, so that equipment made in India can be tested to high standards.

business-standard.

According to reports, the decision is meant to reduce import dependence and strengthen India's position in the global equipment market, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The Prime Minister welcomed the approval as "a big push" for the sector.

Cabinet approves Rs 11,000 crore scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of construction equipment



Why It Matters Beyond the Headlines

India is building highways, metros, ports, airports and homes at a historic pace, and every one of these projects begins with machines. A stronger domestic equipment base can, over time, mean shorter supply chains, faster servicing and spare parts, and greater resilience for project timelines.

For a family waiting for the keys to a new home, those things translate into something simple: fewer delays and fewer sleepless nights.

Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM Perspective -

"Behind every home is a family's trust, their savings, their patience and their hopes," said Santosh Gupta, Founder, Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM. "When the machines that build India become more dependable and more local, it strengthens that trust. We welcome this scheme and look forward to a construction industry that delivers with greater certainty. Our promise remains the same: great design deserves great execution."

Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM believes that construction and interior design belong together. A home should be structurally sound and also feel like the place its family imagined. The company brings both together, from the first sketch to the final finishing touch.

The company noted that manufacturing capacity takes time to build, and that the benefits of the scheme will unfold gradually over the coming years.

What This Means for Homeowners and Developers -

Homeowners: A more reliable industry supports better timelines and quality. Ask any builder about their planning process, not just their price.

Developers and investors: A stronger domestic equipment ecosystem can support more predictable project execution in the long run.

Young professionals and contractors: Quality, skills and reliability will matter more as the sector matures.

About Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM

Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM is a construction and interior design business committed to turning dreams into designed, well-built spaces for homes and workplaces. Its approach is built on honest planning, quality execution and design that reflects how people actually live.



Media Contact

Name: Ms. Disha Jain

Company: Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM

Phone: +91 8817521778

Email: [email protected]

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