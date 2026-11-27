MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 1:50 am - Online marketplace connects winter travellers with verified local operators for transparent daily scooter and motorcycle rates and doorstep delivery across Goa hotels and airports.

ROORKEE, Uttarakhand / GOA, India - November 26, 2026 - As domestic and international holiday bookings surge ahead of Goa's peak December and New Year travel window, self-drive two-wheeler rental marketplace Rentonow ( has expanded its verified operator network to streamline doorstep scooter and motorcycle delivery across North and South Goa.

With increased flight arrivals at both Manohar International Airport (Mopa - GOX) and Goa International Airport (Dabolim - GOI), independent travelers frequently face high last-minute taxi fares or fragmented walk-in rental negotiations upon landing. Rentonow addresses this gap by enabling tourists to compare verified local rental operators side by side before arrival, locking in transparent daily tariffs without inflated seasonal markups or hidden service fees.

Through the platform's Goa portal, travelers can browse real-time availability across two primary fleet categories designed for coastal commuting and highway touring:

- Scooters (including Yamaha Fascino, Honda Activa, and comparable automatic models): ₹349 – ₹549 per day

- Motorcycles (including Royal Enfield Classic 350, Thunderbird 350, Jawa 350, Interceptor 650, and Harley-Davidson Street 750): ₹799 – ₹1,999 per day

Every listed partner on Rentonow provides commercial yellow-plate two-wheelers compliant with Goa transport regulations, accompanied by two ISI-marked helmets and verified vehicle documentation. Travelers can schedule doorstep handover and pickup directly at hotels, beach resorts, private villas, and transit hubs across Calangute, Baga, Anjuna, Candolim, Vagator, Panjim, Margao, Colva, Mopa (GOX), and Dabolim (GOI) via

"Winter travelers in Goa want predictability from the moment they step off their flight-clear daily rates, legal yellow-plate vehicles, and a smooth handover at their stay," said Pulkit Kapoor, representative at Rentonow. "By bringing verified local fleet owners onto a single comparison marketplace, tourists avoid fake holiday discount gimmicks and secure the best everyday market rates in minutes."

To further assist first-time visitors, Rentonow has also published free pre-ride safety checklists, airport comparison breakdowns, and Goa winter budgeting guides on its official travel hub at

About Rentonow:

Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rentonow ( is an Indian online two-wheeler rental marketplace connecting travelers with verified local rental partners. Built to bring price transparency and reliability to India's self-drive mobility sector, Rentonow allows users to compare daily scooter and motorcycle rates side by side and arrange doorstep delivery across Goa and major Indian leisure destinations.

Media Contact: Pulkit Kapoor

Rentonow

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 79731 59669

Website: