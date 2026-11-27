MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 2:45 am - Shandong Baokun supplies high-precision ST52 Honed Tubes featuring excellent dimensional accuracy, smooth internal surfaces, and reliable strength for hydraulic cylinders and industrial applications.

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd. continues to support the industrial and hydraulic equipment sectors by supplying high-quality ST52 Honed Tube products designed to meet demanding engineering requirements. With a focus on precision manufacturing, dimensional accuracy, and dependable material performance, the company provides honed steel tube solutions for hydraulic cylinders and various industrial applications. As industries increasingly demand reliable components for heavy-duty machinery, precision-engineered honed tubes play an important role in improving equipment performance and operational stability.

The ST52 Honed Tube is widely used in hydraulic cylinder manufacturing because of its mechanical strength, machinability, and excellent internal surface finish. These characteristics make it suitable for applications where accurate dimensions and smooth internal surfaces are essential. Properly manufactured honed tubes help support piston movement, maintain sealing performance, and contribute to consistent hydraulic cylinder operation. By focusing on product quality and precision, Shandong Baokun aims to meet the requirements of manufacturers seeking dependable steel tube materials.

Precision Manufacturing for Consistent Product Quality

Manufacturing precision is a key factor in determining the performance of hydraulic cylinder tube. Shandong Baokun utilizes cold-drawing and honing processes to improve tube dimensions, internal surface quality, and mechanical properties. Cold drawing helps achieve accurate dimensions and strengthen the steel through controlled deformation, while honing refines the internal bore to provide a smooth and uniform finish. These processes help produce tubes suitable for precision engineering applications.

The company's ST52 Honed Tube products are available with H8 dimensional tolerance, supporting applications that require accurate internal diameters and consistent assembly. According to the product specifications, the available outer diameter ranges from 40 mm to 480 mm, while the inner diameter ranges from 30 mm to 400 mm. The products are manufactured as seamless, cold-drawn tubes and are offered for stock and customized orders to accommodate different industrial requirements.

Key Advantages of ST52 Honed Tubes

ST52 steel is valued for its mechanical strength, toughness, and suitability for demanding industrial environments. Combined with precision honing, it offers several practical advantages for hydraulic and pneumatic equipment manufacturers.

Key product advantages include:

High Mechanical Strength: ST52 steel provides dependable strength for demanding hydraulic cylinder applications.

Smooth Internal Surface: The honed bore helps reduce friction between the cylinder wall and moving piston seals.

Dimensional Accuracy: Precision manufacturing and H8 tolerance support accurate fitting and assembly.

Improved Wear Performance: A refined internal surface helps minimize unnecessary friction and wear during operation.

Customization Flexibility: Different dimensions and specifications can accommodate various engineering and manufacturing requirements.

Reliable Processing: Excellent machinability and weldability support additional fabrication where appropriate.

These characteristics make ST52 honed tubes valuable components for equipment manufacturers looking to improve cylinder consistency, reduce maintenance requirements, and support dependable machinery operation. Actual performance depends on the complete cylinder design, operating conditions, and correct product selection.

Supporting Multiple Industrial Applications

The demand for precision-engineered steel tubes continues across industries that depend on hydraulic and pneumatic motion systems. ST52 Honed Tube products are commonly used in hydraulic cylinders, where smooth internal surfaces and accurate dimensions contribute to reliable piston movement and sealing performance.

They are also suitable for pneumatic cylinders and selected automotive applications, including shock absorbers and steering-related components. Construction machinery, agricultural equipment, manufacturing systems, and other industrial machines can benefit from properly specified honed steel tubes. By offering products for different applications, Shandong Baokun supports manufacturers seeking dependable materials for their equipment production requirements.

Shandong Baokun's Commitment to Customer Requirements

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd. focuses on supplying precision steel tubes, honed tubes, chrome-plated rods, and other industrial steel products. The company emphasizes product quality, manufacturing consistency, and customer-oriented service. Its manufacturing experience and processing capabilities help serve customers with different technical and sourcing requirements.

In addition to standard products, the company provides customization options for buyers who require specific dimensions, material grades, or processing conditions. Quality assurance, competitive pricing, and delivery support are also important parts of its customer service approach.

Building Reliable Hydraulic Systems with Precision Steel Tubes

As industrial equipment becomes increasingly focused on efficiency, durability, and precision, selecting suitable cylinder materials remains essential. High-quality ST52 honed tubes provide a practical solution for manufacturers seeking consistent dimensional accuracy, smooth internal surfaces, and dependable mechanical performance.

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd. remains committed to providing precision-engineered steel tube solutions for hydraulic, pneumatic, automotive, and industrial applications. Businesses interested in product specifications, customized requirements, or bulk purchasing can explore the company's product range and contact its team for further information.