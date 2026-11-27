MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 3:55 am - Explore the top 10 banks offering the fastest gold loans in India. Compare Federal Bank, SBI, Axis Bank and other banks based on processing time and loan features.

A gold loan is a borrowing option for individuals who need funds for personal expenses, medical emergencies, education, business requirements or other financial needs. It allows borrowers to access funds by pledging eligible gold jewellery without selling it. Since the loan is secured against gold, the application process may be simpler than that of some unsecured loans.

For borrowers seeking quick funds, processing time, gold valuation, document verification and disbursement are important factors. Banks may offer faster processing through simplified documentation, branch-based services and digital application facilities. However, the actual disbursement time depends on gold purity, applicant eligibility, documentation and the bank's internal procedures.

Several public and private sector banks in India offer gold loans with different interest rates, loan amounts and repayment options. The following are 10 banks that borrowers can consider when comparing fast gold loan facilities.

1. Federal Bank

Federal Bank offers gold loans against eligible 22-carat gold ornaments for personal, business, agricultural and other financial requirements. Its gold loan facilities include features intended to simplify the application and disbursement process.

Key features include:

Loan Amount: Starts from ₹3,000 and goes up to ₹150 lakh.

Processing: Quick sanction and processing, subject to eligibility and verification.

Documentation: Simplified documentation. New customers need identity proof, address proof and a recent photograph.

Gold Valuation: Assessment of gold purity and net weight after deducting non-gold components.

Repayment Options: EMI or lump-sum repayment, depending on the selected scheme.

Digi Gold Overdraft: Allows eligible customers to withdraw funds as required within the sanctioned overdraft limit.

According to the bank's published gold loan credit pricing details dated October 7, 2026, the interest rate ranges from 8.50% to 22.90% per annum, with a mean rate of 10.77%.

2. State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India offers personal gold loans against eligible gold ornaments and gold coins sold by banks. The facility is available through its branch network.

Key features include:

Minimum loan amount of ₹20,000.

Maximum loan amount of ₹1 crore.

Gold purity and quantity verification before approval.

EMI, bullet repayment and overdraft facilities.

Basic KYC documentation requirements.

3. Canara Bank

Canara Bank provides gold loan schemes for personal, agricultural and other eligible financial requirements. Its products include Swarna Express, Swarna Loan and Swarna Overdraft.

Key features include:

Loans against eligible gold jewellery.

Multiple repayment options under different schemes.

Gold purity and net weight assessment.

Branch-based application and verification.

Loan facilities for agricultural requirements.

4. Axis Bank

Axis Bank provides gold loans against eligible gold jewellery for individuals seeking short-term financial assistance.

Key features include:

Loan amounts ranging from ₹50,001 to ₹40 lakh.

Advertised disbursement within 60 minutes.

Repayment tenure of 6 to 36 months.

Basic KYC documentation.

Secure storage of pledged gold in bank vaults.

5. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers gold loans through online application facilities and its branch network. Applicants can pledge eligible gold jewellery to access funds.

Key features include:

Loan amounts of up to ₹3 crore, subject to eligibility.

Gold valuation based on purity and weight.

Flexible repayment options.

Online application facility.

Secure storage arrangements for pledged jewellery.

6. Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India offers gold loan schemes for personal, agricultural, educational and MSME-related requirements.

Key features include:

Loans against eligible gold jewellery and certain bank-sold gold coins.

Disbursement after documentation and gold appraisal.

Multiple gold loan schemes.

Flexible repayment and partial prepayment facilities.

Online application facility.

7. HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank provides gold loans to salaried and self-employed individuals for personal and other eligible financial requirements.

Key features include:

Loans against eligible gold jewellery.

Minimal documentation.

Flexible repayment options.

Term loan and overdraft facilities.

Branch-based gold loan services.

8. Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda offers loans against gold collateral for personal and other permitted financial requirements.

Key features include:

Loans against eligible gold ornaments.

Gold assessment before loan sanction.

Different loan facilities based on customer requirements.

Defined repayment terms.

Applications through authorised bank branches.

9. Indian Bank

Indian Bank offers loans against gold jewellery through its jewel loan facilities. Eligible borrowers can also access overdraft options under applicable schemes.

Key features include:

Gold valuation based on purity and weight.

Loans against eligible pledged jewellery.

Overdraft facilities for eligible customers.

Defined repayment and prepayment conditions.

Online appointment facilities for jewel loan applications.

10. Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank provides gold loan facilities for individuals who need funds against eligible gold jewellery.

Key features include:

Loans against eligible gold ornaments.

Assessment of gold purity and net weight.

Scheme-based interest rates.

Defined repayment conditions.

Branch assistance for loan applications.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Fast Gold Loan

Before selecting a bank, borrowers should compare the following factors:

Loan Processing Time: Check the time required for gold valuation, document verification, approval and disbursement.

Documentation: Review the KYC documents required for the application.

Gold Valuation: Understand how the bank calculates purity, net weight and eligible loan value.

Interest Rates and Charges: Compare interest rates, processing fees, valuation charges and other applicable costs.

Repayment Options: Check the availability of EMI, bullet repayment and overdraft facilities.

Gold Security: Understand how pledged jewellery is stored and the procedure for its release after repayment.

Conclusion

Several banks in India offer gold loans with different processing timelines, documentation requirements and repayment facilities. Federal Bank, SBI, Canara Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are among the options borrowers can compare when looking for faster gold loan disbursement.

Before applying, borrowers should compare interest rates, loan amounts, processing charges and repayment conditions. The expected disbursement time should also be confirmed with the selected bank, as the actual timeline may vary depending on eligibility, documentation and gold valuation.