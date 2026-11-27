MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 4:20 am - Inextrix delivers LRN & LNP VoIP routing solutions to improve call accuracy, reduce termination costs, and optimize telecom network performance.

Inextrix is one of the leading companies worldwide that provides solutions in the field of VoIP, telecommunication and communication technologies. We offer our customers advanced LRN & LNP VoIP Routing Solutions that will help you optimize your call routing process.

As the volume of calls in telecommunication networks grows, it becomes difficult to work with prefixes for correct call routing. We offer you the opportunity to develop customized LRN integration solutions that will help you determine the serving carrier of the ported phone number, which will allow making the right routing decision.

Our solutions allow integrating Local Number Portability (LNP) database queries into the SIP routing infrastructure. Using the combination of LRN and Least Cost Routing (LCR), you will be able to choose the correct termination route, reduce your additional routing costs, and optimize the bill of your clients.

Having extensive experience in VoIP development and using SIP routing technologies, we build customized OpenSIPS and Kamailio LRN modules for efficient number portability lookups. Our solutions use Redis and NoSQL based caches for reducing the number of queries to an external database and for reducing the time of the lookup process.

Key Benefits of LRN & LNP VoIP Routing Solutions

Accurate Call Routing: Identify the actual serving carrier of ported numbers and minimize incorrect routing decisions.

Reduced Termination Costs: Integrate LRN data with Least Cost Routing to optimize call termination paths.

Faster LRN Lookups: Use Redis and NoSQL caching to improve lookup performance and reduce external database dependency.

Multi-Provider LNP Integration: Support connections with LNP database providers such as Neustar, TNS, and Bandwidth.

Automatic Failover Support: Maintain routing continuity through cached data and fallback mechanisms.

Real-Time Monitoring: Track LRN queries, routing decisions, and call detail records for improved network visibility.

These VoIP routing solutions are designed for wholesale VoIP carriers, telecom operators, UCaaS and CCaaS providers, and businesses managing high-volume voice infrastructure.

We provide you full LRN and LNP integration services including consultation, designing of the routing architecture, development of the customized module, database integration, implementation of cache, LCR integration, failover setup, testing and technical support.

Explore LRN & LNP VoIP Routing Solutions:

About Inextrix Technologies

Inextrix Technologies is a global provider of telecom, VoIP, and communication technology solutions. With expertise in FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS, Kamailio, WebRTC, SIP, UCaaS, and CPaaS, Inextrix helps businesses and service providers develop customized communication platforms and scalable telecom infrastructure.