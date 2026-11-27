MENAFN - GetNews) Overhead Door Company of Jacksonville explains how rolling fire doors work, what yearly drop test checks, and what facility managers can watch for between inspections.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Nov. 26, 2026 - Overhead Door Company of Jacksonville is reminding business owners and facility managers across Northeast Florida to confirm that their rolling fire doors have had their annual drop test. Many businesses review safety and compliance items as the year winds down. Warehouses, distribution centers and retail stockrooms are also at their busiest during the holiday season, which is when extra inventory and foot traffic are most likely to end up in a fire door's path.

The company's fire door drop test service checks that rolling and sliding fire doors close the way they are designed to in an emergency. These doors usually stay open during normal operation, held by a release device such as a fusible link that separates when it gets hot enough. Once released, the door should close completely on its own at a controlled speed, sealing the opening to slow the spread of fire and smoke. The National Fire Protection Association calls for rolling and sliding fire doors to be drop tested every year, with the testing documented and the records kept at the building.

"A fire door can sit open for a whole year without anyone thinking about it," said Kaelin Smith of Overhead Door Company of Jacksonville. "The drop test is how you know it will actually come down and close all the way when it matters. If something is in the way or a part has worn out, you want to find that out on a scheduled visit, not during a fire."

Facility managers in Jacksonville and the surrounding area should schedule a test or service visit if:



The door hasn't been drop tested in the past year, or no one can find the last test record

Pallets, carts, racking or inventory sit in or near the door's path

A forklift or vehicle has hit the door, or the guides or hood are dented

Release devices or fusible links are painted over, tied back or missing

The door drops unevenly, stops short of the floor or closes too fast The building has changed tenants or uses and nobody knows the door's history

The company offers several practical tips for businesses, whether or not they hire an outside technician:



Keep the path clear. Mark the floor beneath each fire door and make sure stored goods, displays and equipment never block it.

Never prop or wire a fire door. Tying back a release device or blocking the door keeps it from closing in an emergency.

Keep the paperwork on site. Store drop test records at the building so they're easy to produce during an inspection.

Don't reset a dropped door yourself. Rolling fire doors use spring tension and specialized release hardware. Resetting one should be left to trained technicians. Report damage right away. Even a small dent in a guide can keep a door from closing fully.

"We see a lot of doors where the only problem is what's been stacked under them," Smith said. "Clearing the path costs nothing, and it can be the difference between a door that closes properly and one that doesn't."

Overhead Door Company of Jacksonville serves both residential and commercial customers, and its service department works on all brands of overhead doors. During a drop test, technicians also check for routine maintenance needs such as lubrication, loose hinges and hardware, and worn springs, and they can repair or replace a door if problems turn up. The company installs and services commercial overhead doors, door operators, dock equipment, automatic doors and gates, and it offers a commercial preventative maintenance program. It works with Overhead Door, LiftMaster, Haas, Amarr and Rytec products, can typically provide same-day or next-day service, and offers 24/7 emergency service. The office is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The company serves businesses and homeowners in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, St. Augustine, Palm Coast, Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, Yulee, Orange Park, Fleming Island and Green Cove Springs.

About Overhead Door Company of Jacksonville

Overhead Door Company of Jacksonville is a garage door and commercial door company based in Jacksonville, Florida, serving homes and businesses across Northeast Florida. The company provides residential garage doors, openers, flood vents and preventative maintenance, along with commercial overhead doors, door operators, dock equipment, fire door drop testing, automatic doors, and gate installation and service. It works with Overhead Door, LiftMaster, Haas, Amarr and Rytec products and offers 24/7 emergency service for residential and commercial doors.