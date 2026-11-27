MENAFN - GetNews) Proffitt's Garage Doors explains when an aging garage door opener is worth replacing and how Middle Tennessee homeowners can keep their door system safe this winter

BEECHGROVE, TN - Nov. 26, 2026 - Proffitt's Garage Doors, a locally owned, family-run garage door company based in Beechgrove, is encouraging Middle Tennessee homeowners to take a close look at their garage door openers as colder weather settles in. Freezing mornings and holiday travel add to the workload on an opener this time of year. The company says an opener that is already struggling often shows its first clear signs of trouble in late fall, and that replacing it on a planned schedule is far easier than dealing with a door that won't open on a cold morning.

The company's garage door opener installation service covers choosing an opener sized to the door, mounting and wiring it, programming remotes, and adjusting the force and travel settings so the door opens and closes smoothly. In most homes, the springs counterbalance the door and the opener guides it up and down. When an opener is worn out, or when it is paired with a door that is out of balance, it can strain, stall, or reverse for no clear reason.

"A lot of folks only think about the opener when it quits," said Dalton Proffitt of Proffitt's Garage Doors. "Cold weather stiffens up the lubricant in the tracks and in older units, so an opener that was just getting by in the summer can start groaning or stalling once the temperature drops. That's the time to have it looked at, not the morning you're already running late."

Homeowners in Beechgrove and the surrounding area should watch for these signs that an opener may need repair or replacement:



Grinding, rattling, or straining noises when the door moves

A door that stops partway, reverses on its own, or needs several presses of the button

Remotes or wall buttons that only work some of the time

A door that moves in jerks instead of a smooth, steady motion

A motor that runs while the door stays put Safety sensors that blink, fail, or are frequently knocked out of alignment

The company notes that a noisy or slow opener sometimes points to a problem elsewhere in the system, such as a weak spring or a binding roller. An installation visit therefore includes a check of how the door itself moves.

Proffitt's Garage Doors offers several safety tips that apply whether or not a homeowner ever calls a technician:



Test the safety reverse once a month. Lay a piece of lumber flat in the door's path. The door should reverse as soon as it touches it.

Check the photo-eye sensors. Wipe the lenses, make sure the indicator lights near the bottom of the tracks are steady, and pass an object through the beam while the door closes. It should stop and reverse.

Know where the emergency release is. Pull the release cord only with the door fully closed. A door with a broken spring can drop quickly if it is released while open.

Don't keep pressing the button. Repeatedly running an opener on a door that won't move can burn out the motor or strip its gears. Free a frozen door first. Ice or packed leaves at the threshold can hold the bottom of the door to the floor. Clear it before running the opener.

"If the door won't reverse when it hits that board, stop using the opener until it's fixed," Proffitt said. "Those safety features are the whole point of a modern opener, and getting the force and travel set right during the install matters just as much as the unit you pick."

Proffitt's Garage Doors was established in 2019 and works on both residential and commercial doors, handling installation, repair, opener installation, and spring replacement. Because the company works with LiftMaster, Genie, and Chamberlain openers as well as Amarr, Clopay, DoorLink, and Janus doors, a technician can look at the door, springs, and opener together. The company is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers emergency service.

Proffitt's Garage Doors provides opener installation to homeowners and businesses in Beechgrove, Manchester, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, Smyrna, McMinnville, Monteagle, Centertown, Lascassas, Woodbury, Shelbyville, and Winchester.

About Proffitt's Garage Doors

Proffitt's Garage Doors is a locally owned, family-run garage door company based in Beechgrove, Tennessee, established in 2019. The company provides residential and commercial garage door installation and repair, garage door opener installation, and garage door spring replacement, and it offers emergency service. It works with Amarr, Clopay, DoorLink, and Janus doors and LiftMaster, Genie, and Chamberlain openers. Proffitt's Garage Doors serves Middle Tennessee communities including Beechgrove, Manchester, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, Smyrna, McMinnville, and Shelbyville.