MENAFN - GetNews) Reveille Garage Door Service explains how frayed or slipping lift cables can knock a door off balance, and what Inland Empire homeowners can safely check on their own

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Nov. 26, 2026 - Reveille Garage Door Service, a residential garage door company based in San Bernardino, is encouraging Inland Empire homeowners to check the lift cables on their garage doors ahead of the busy holiday season. With family visits, holiday shopping, and the region's first winter storms on the way, garage doors tend to see heavier use in the weeks ahead. The company says a worn cable is easy to overlook until it snaps or slips, and when that happens the door can hang crooked, jam in its tracks, or refuse to open at all.

The company's garage door cable repair service replaces frayed, stretched, or broken cables, calibrates their tension, and inspects the related springs, pulleys, and hardware. On most residential doors, steel cables connect the springs to the bottom corners of the door. As the springs wind and unwind, the cables wrap around drums or run over pulleys to raise and lower the door evenly on both sides. If one cable weakens or comes off its drum, that side of the door loses support.

"Cables don't get much attention because they're thin and tucked along the edges of the door, but they're carrying a lot of weight every time the door moves," said Danny Woodfill of Reveille Garage Door Service. "When one starts to fray, the door usually tells you. It goes up a little uneven, it makes a new noise, or it stops sitting flat on the floor."

Homeowners in San Bernardino and nearby communities can watch for these signs of cable trouble:



Broken or frayed strands, rust, or kinks visible along the cable

A cable that looks loose or slack when the door is closed

One side of the door rising faster than the other, or the door hanging at an angle

A door that jerks, shudders, or jumps in its tracks

A gap under one corner of the door when it is closed A loud snap, followed by a door that won't lift or comes down crooked

Woodfill noted that cable problems often travel with spring problems. A broken spring can leave a cable slack and allow it to jump off its drum, so a cable repair should include a look at the springs and the door's balance.

The company offers several safety tips that apply whether or not a homeowner ever calls a technician:



Look, but don't touch. Cables and the bottom brackets they attach to are under high tension from the springs. Never loosen, pry at, or adjust them.

Stop using a crooked door. Running the opener on a door that is hanging unevenly can bend panels, damage tracks, or pull the door out of its rollers.

Keep everyone clear. Don't walk or park under a door with a damaged cable, and keep children and pets away from it.

Check the bottom corners. With the door closed, look at the brackets where the cables attach. Rust, bent metal, or loose fasteners deserve a closer inspection. Test the safety reverse. Lay a piece of lumber flat in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.

"If the door is hanging crooked, the safest thing you can do is leave it where it is and call someone," Woodfill said. "Trying to force it back down or pull it straight is how people get hurt and how a cable job turns into a door replacement."

Reveille Garage Door Service was established in 2025 and focuses on residential garage doors. The company says its team brings more than ten years of industry experience and that its work is handled by the owners or direct team members rather than subcontractors. Repairs come with at least a one-year parts and labor warranty, according to the company. Reveille works with LiftMaster, Genie, and Sommer openers and CHI, Amarr, Clopay, and Martin doors, and it is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for emergency service.

Reveille Garage Door Service provides cable repair to homeowners in San Bernardino, Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, and Riverside, as well as surrounding communities in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

About Reveille Garage Door Service

Reveille Garage Door Service is a residential garage door company based in San Bernardino, California, established in 2025. The company provides garage door repair, installation, opener installation, spring replacement, and cable repair, and it offers 24/7 emergency service. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, and Sommer openers and CHI, Amarr, Clopay, and Martin garage doors.

Reveille Garage Door Service serves homeowners throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties, including San Bernardino, Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, and Riverside.