MENAFN - GetNews) Rightly Garage Doors explains how to tell when an aging garage door opener is due for replacement and what high-country homeowners can check before the coldest months arrive.

SALIDA, CO - Nov. 26, 2026 - Rightly Garage Doors, a residential garage door company that has served Salida and the Upper Arkansas Valley since 2018, is encouraging homeowners to take a close look at their garage door openers as winter settles over the Colorado mountains. Cold mornings and holiday travel put extra demands on openers that may already be near the end of their working life. The company says a failing opener is far easier to replace on a planned weekday than on a frozen morning with the car stuck inside.

The company's garage door opener installation service replaces outdated or unreliable openers with systems matched to the door's size and weight. An opener does not do the heavy lifting on its own. Springs counterbalance the door, while the opener guides it up and down and responds to remotes, wall buttons, keypads, and smart access controls. Because the opener works together with the springs, cables, and tracks, a proper installation includes checking the door's balance and testing every safety feature before the job is finished.

"In the mountains, the cold shows you which openers are on their last legs," said Joe Nissley of Rightly Garage Doors. "Grease stiffens, the door gets harder to move, and an opener that was just getting by in September starts stalling or reversing in December. We'd much rather replace it before a storm than after someone is locked in their garage."

Homeowners in Salida, Buena Vista, Westcliffe, and nearby communities should watch for these signs that an opener may need to be replaced:



The opener responds inconsistently to the remote or wall button

The motor hums, grinds, or strains, especially on cold mornings

The door stops partway or reverses for no clear reason

The door moves noticeably slower than it used to The system has no working photo-eye sensors or auto-reverse

Nissley noted that an opener struggling to lift a door is not always the opener's fault. A weak spring or a door that has fallen out of balance can make even a newer opener labor, which is why the company looks at the whole door system before recommending a replacement.

The company offers several tips that apply whether or not a homeowner ever schedules service:



Test the door's balance. With the door closed, pull the emergency release cord and lift the door by hand to about halfway. A balanced door stays roughly in place. If it drops or rises on its own, have it checked before replacing the opener.

Check the auto-reverse. Place a piece of lumber laid flat in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.

Keep the photo eyes clear. Snow, ice, and cobwebs can block the sensors near the floor and stop the door from closing.

Watch for a frozen threshold. Ice under the bottom of the door can hold it to the floor. Running the opener against a frozen door can strain the motor and damage the door. Learn the manual release. Every adult in the household should know how to disconnect the opener and lift the door by hand during a power outage.

"A new opener isn't only about convenience," Nissley said. "The sensors and the reversing mechanism are there to protect kids, pets, and cars. If your opener is old enough that you're not sure those still work, that's worth finding out."

Rightly Garage Doors grew out of a background in craftsmanship. Before entering the garage door industry, the company's owner spent years building outdoor furniture, and garage door work began as a way to stay busy during slower winter seasons before growing into a full-time business as local demand increased. The company focuses on residential garage doors, starts each visit with an inspection of the whole door system, and explains repair and replacement options without pressure. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, Marantec, and Sommer openers and Clopay, Martin Door, CHI, Amarr, Safeway, and Garaga doors, and it offers emergency service around the clock.

Rightly Garage Doors installs openers for homeowners in Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs, Johnson Village, Nathrop, Westcliffe, Silver Cliff, Cotopaxi, and Leadville, as well as Colorado Springs, Fountain, Monument, Black Forest, Woodland Park, and Canon City.

About Rightly Garage Doors

Rightly Garage Doors is a residential garage door company based in Salida, Colorado, established in 2018. The company provides garage door repair, garage door installation, garage door opener installation, spring replacement, and cable repair, along with 24/7 emergency service. It works with Clopay, Martin Door, CHI, Amarr, Safeway, and Garaga garage doors and LiftMaster, Genie, Marantec, and Sommer openers. Rightly Garage Doors serves homeowners in Salida, Buena Vista, Westcliffe, Colorado Springs, and surrounding communities across central and southern Colorado.