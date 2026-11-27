MENAFN - GetNews) State Line Garage Doors explains how southern Middle Tennessee homeowners can tell when an aging garage door is ready for replacement, and what to check before winter

LAWRENCEBURG, TN - Nov. 26, 2026 - State Line Garage Doors, a locally owned garage door company serving Lawrence County and the surrounding region, is encouraging homeowners to take stock of older garage doors before the coldest part of winter. Late fall is when many families notice drafts, a noisier or heavier door, or repair bills that come around more often. The company says that when a door is worn out across the board, replacing it can be the more practical choice, and planning that work before a breakdown gives homeowners time to choose a door that fits the house.

The company's garage door installation service starts with a review of styles, materials, and finishes, followed by careful measurements. The crew removes the old door and hardware, then mounts the new door with correctly sized springs, cables, drums, rollers, hinges, and bearings. If a new opener is part of the job, it is installed and programmed, and every installation ends with a balance test and safety check.

"A garage door is a system, and a lot of older doors around here have had one part after another replaced over the years," said Justin Gobble, owner of State Line Garage Doors. "We always inspect the door first and lay out the options. If a repair will do the job, we'll tell you that. If the door itself is worn out, a new one set up with the right springs and hardware is usually the better long-term fix."

Homeowners in Lawrenceburg and nearby communities can watch for these signs that a door may be nearing the end of its life:



Panels that are cracked, badly dented, warped, or rusting through

A door that sags in the middle or no longer sits evenly on the floor

Repeated repairs to springs, cables, or rollers within a short span

Drafts and cold air coming through the door into an attached garage

A door that is unusually loud or heavy even after adjustments An older door and opener without modern safety reverse sensors

Gobble noted that winter is also when homeowners think about how the garage is used. A garage that doubles as a workshop or storage area may benefit from a better-sealed or insulated door, which the company can discuss along with its weatherproofing and insulation upgrades.

State Line Garage Doors offers several tips that apply whether a homeowner is shopping for a new door or keeping the current one:



Check the balance. With the door closed, pull the opener's emergency release and lift the door by hand to about halfway. A balanced door stays roughly in place. One that drops or shoots up needs attention.

Measure before you shop. Note the opening width and height and the headroom above the door. These details affect which doors and hardware will fit.

Replace the system, not just the panels. A new door should be paired with springs sized to its weight. Reusing old springs on a heavier or lighter door can leave it out of balance.

Leave springs and cables to a technician. They are under high tension and can cause serious injury. Test the safety reverse. Lay a piece of lumber flat in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.

"The balance test is the quickest way to know where you stand," Gobble said. "Whether you end up repairing the door or replacing it, a door that holds its place halfway up is a door that's set up right."

State Line Garage Doors was established in 2023 by Gobble, who spent years running residential service calls across Tennessee before opening his own company. The company handles residential and commercial garage door installation, repair, opener installation, spring and cable repair, panel replacement, and tune-ups, and it offers 24/7 emergency service. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, and Chamberlain openers and Amarr and Pro Door garage doors, and it backs every job with one year of workmanship coverage.

State Line Garage Doors serves Lawrenceburg, Loretto, Pulaski, Hohenwald, Spring Hill, Columbia, Waynesboro, Ardmore, Lewisburg, Collinwood, and Fayetteville in Tennessee, along with Florence, Muscle Shoals, Athens, Killen, Rogersville, and Green Hill in Alabama.

About State Line Garage Doors

State Line Garage Doors is a locally owned garage door company serving Lawrence County, Tennessee, and nearby communities in Tennessee and north Alabama. Established in 2023 by owner Justin Gobble, the company provides residential and commercial garage door installation, repair, opener installation, spring and cable repair, panel replacement, tune-ups, weatherproofing and insulation upgrades, and 24/7 emergency service. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, and Chamberlain openers and Amarr and Pro Door garage doors. The company serves Lawrenceburg, Loretto, Pulaski, Columbia, and Florence, Alabama.