MENAFN - GetNews)AutoGate NI offers a free 12-month service on all new electric gate installations in Dec 2026 & Jan 2027. Zero hidden fees. Book in Belfast today!Belfast electric gate specialist AutoGate NI is offering a free 12-month service call on all new gate automation installations completed in December 2026 and January 2027. Designed to keep your gates running safely through Northern Ireland's weather, the one-year check-up has zero call-out fees and no hidden charges-just free, promises owner Adrian McGivern. Upgrade your security this winter and lock in your complimentary service. Contact AutoGate NI today to book!

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - 26 Nov., 2026 - AutoGate NI, a trusted Belfast electric gate repair and automation specialist, has announced a major winter promotion designed to reward new customers with long-term peace of mind. Under the new initiative, every customer who has a new gate automation system installed and completed during December 2026 or January 2027 will receive a completely free electric gate service call 12 months after their installation date.

Automatic gates are a significant investment for both homeowners and commercial property managers, offering enhanced security, convenience, and kerb appeal. However, just like a vehicle or a heating system, automated gates rely on precision mechanical and electrical components that require routine inspection to stay safe and dependable. Operating year-round in Northern Ireland's wet, windy, and often freezing weather puts continuous strain on motors, hinges, safety sensors, and control panels. Without periodic maintenance, minor alignment shifts or weather-related wear can develop into unexpected breakdowns or costly emergency repairs.

By building a complimentary one-year service directly into every qualifying winter installation, AutoGate NI is removing the guesswork and extra expense of first-year upkeep.

"Service calls will be carried out 12 months following installation and are complimentary (free, no cost, no hidden charges - just free)," said Adrian McGivern, owner of AutoGate NI.

1. Transparent Value Without the Fine Print

In an industry where promotional offers often come attached to mandatory maintenance contracts or surprise call-out charges, AutoGate NI is keeping the offer straightforward. Customers whose installations are completed within the promotional window will automatically qualify for the 12-month follow-up visit, with zero call-out fees and no hidden costs.

A routine annual service plays a critical role in extending the lifespan of an automated gate system and ensuring it continues to meet strict safety standards. During a standard preventative maintenance visit, technicians typically inspect and test key operational areas, including:



Safety systems and sensors: Checking photocells, safety edges, and obstacle-detection settings to ensure the gate stops and reverses reliably.

Drive and motor performance: Inspecting electromechanical or hydraulic motors, limit switches, and force settings for smooth, quiet operation.

Mechanical alignment and hardware: Examining hinges, brackets, tracks, and moving joints for wear, corrosion, or ground movement, and applying appropriate lubrication. Control electronics and access devices: Testing control boards, weatherproof seals, intercoms, keypads, and remote handsets to prevent moisture ingress and signal faults.

2. Supporting Residential and Commercial Properties Across Northern Ireland

The December and January offer is open to both domestic and commercial clients. For homeowners, upgrading to electric gates during the darker winter months delivers immediate practical benefits—allowing drivers to enter and exit their driveways securely without stepping out into the rain or cold. For businesses, gated developments, and agricultural or industrial sites, reliable gate automation strengthens perimeter control while ensuring smooth daily access for staff and deliveries.

3. Promotion Eligibility and How to Book



Offer: One complimentary electric gate service call carried out 12 months after installation.

Qualifying Period: All new gate automation installations completed between 1 December 2026 and 31 January 2027. Cost: Completely free, with no call-out fee and no hidden charges.

Because winter installation slots are limited and subject to site survey availability, property owners in Belfast and across Northern Ireland are encouraged to get in touch early to discuss their gate automation requirements and book an installation date within the qualifying window.

About AutoGate NI

AutoGate NI is a Belfast-based specialist in electric gate repair, new gate automation installations, and ongoing system maintenance across Northern Ireland. Serving residential and commercial customers alike, the company combines technical expertise with honest, transparent service to keep swing and sliding automatic gates operating safely and reliably year-round.