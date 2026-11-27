Nashville Rap Artist TREY RR Releases New Single“Thought I Was Lying”
Nashville, United States - Nov. 26, 2026 - Independent recording artist TREY RR has released his single“Thought I Was Lying,” adding another recording to his developing catalog of melodic trap and hip-hop music.
Known professionally as TREY RR, the Nashville-based artist, also associated with the name Road Runner, incorporates melodic vocal delivery and contemporary trap production into his music. His songwriting explores personal experiences, relationships, ambition, and lifestyle.
A New Addition to His Recorded Catalog
“Thought I Was Lying” joins several previously released TREY RR recordings, including“Puffer Coat,”“Annoying,”“Never Stopping,” and“LIKE ME.” His catalog also includes collaborations such as“Who TF Is Judy” featuring HoodBaby CJ and“They Know” featuring Dando RR.
Developing an Independent Music Career
TREY RR continues to develop his career as an independent recording artist while building a body of work within the hip-hop and melodic trap genres. His releases contribute to an evolving musical catalog rooted in contemporary rap sounds and personal songwriting.
About TREY RR
TREY RR is an independent hip-hop recording artist based in Nashville, Tennessee, known for his melodic trap and underground rap sound. He began developing his independent music career in 2025. His music combines melodic vocal delivery with contemporary hip-hop production and songwriting centered on personal experiences and lifestyle. Through independent releases and collaborations, TREY RR aims to develop his musical identity and build a lasting connection with listeners.
Artist and Media Information
Artist: TREY RR
Also Known As: Road Runner
Location: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Genre: Hip-Hop / Melodic Trap / Underground Rap
Management: TREY RR – Artist Management
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