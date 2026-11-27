MENAFN - GetNews) Independent Nashville recording artist TREY RR has released his new single "Thought I Was Lying," adding to a catalog of melodic trap and hip-hop recordings. The release joins previous tracks including "Puffer Coat," "Annoying," "Never Stopping," and "LIKE ME," as well as collaborations with HoodBaby

Nashville, United States - Nov. 26, 2026 - Independent recording artist TREY RR has released his single“Thought I Was Lying,” adding another recording to his developing catalog of melodic trap and hip-hop music.

Known professionally as TREY RR, the Nashville-based artist, also associated with the name Road Runner, incorporates melodic vocal delivery and contemporary trap production into his music. His songwriting explores personal experiences, relationships, ambition, and lifestyle.

A New Addition to His Recorded Catalog

“Thought I Was Lying” joins several previously released TREY RR recordings, including“Puffer Coat,”“Annoying,”“Never Stopping,” and“LIKE ME.” His catalog also includes collaborations such as“Who TF Is Judy” featuring HoodBaby CJ and“They Know” featuring Dando RR.

Developing an Independent Music Career

TREY RR continues to develop his career as an independent recording artist while building a body of work within the hip-hop and melodic trap genres. His releases contribute to an evolving musical catalog rooted in contemporary rap sounds and personal songwriting.

About TREY RR

TREY RR is an independent hip-hop recording artist based in Nashville, Tennessee, known for his melodic trap and underground rap sound. He began developing his independent music career in 2025. His music combines melodic vocal delivery with contemporary hip-hop production and songwriting centered on personal experiences and lifestyle. Through independent releases and collaborations, TREY RR aims to develop his musical identity and build a lasting connection with listeners.

Artist and Media Information

Artist: TREY RR

Also Known As: Road Runner

Location: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Genre: Hip-Hop / Melodic Trap / Underground Rap

Management: TREY RR – Artist Management