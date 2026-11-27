MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 Dongshan Conference took place on November 18–19 at the Grand Dongshan Hotel in Shangyu, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, China.

Set in China's Jiangnan region, the event introduced international audiences to the interplay of the region's landscapes, cultural heritage, and commercial life. Dongshan is associated with the Chinese idiom Dongshan zaiqi, meaning“to make a comeback,” which traces its origins to the story of Xie An returning to public life after a period of seclusion. The tradition's emphasis on resilience, a sense of duty, and perspective reflects the enduring vitality of Chinese culture.

Under the theme“Set Your Sights, Find Your Way, Go Far: A New Voyage for Private Entrepreneurs in the AI Era,” the conference provided a forum for dialogue among government, business, and academia. Organizers invited around 300 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and think tank experts from across China. Through business matchmaking, cultural showcases, discussions, and arts programming, the conference traced the history of Dongshan culture, explored its relevance today, and showed how cultural heritage and economic development can reinforce each other.

Two reports were released at the opening ceremony: the 2026 Zhejiang Top 100 Enterprises Development Report and the 2026 Zhejiang Corporate Social Responsibility (ESG) Report. The ceremony also featured the signing of agreements for demonstration bases for cooperation among businesses, universities, and research institutions, the unveiling of Dongshan Academy, and the launch of the book The Intangible Cultural Heritage Economy: Theory and Practice in Shaoxing.

On the eve of the conference, the“Dongshan Cultural Gathering: Nü'erhong Night” paired Dongshan's spirit of renewal with the time-honored craft of making Shaoxing rice wine. After the opening ceremony, the program continued with a symposium on Dongshan culture, a roundtable for entrepreneurs working in intangible cultural heritage, and talks on entrepreneurship. Participants also experienced Shaoxing's cultural traditions firsthand through performances and demonstrations and a guided hike along a historic trail titled“In Xie An's Footsteps: The Path Up Dongshan.”

About Us

Zhejiang Shangdongshan Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd. is the cultural tourism arm of Chunhui Group. Based in Dongshan, Shangyu, Shaoxing, the company brings Dongshan's heritage to new audiences through cultural tourism operations, event planning, and creative development.