MENAFN - GetNews)Pizza in Pacific Beach should be simple and tasty and that starts with what we bring into the kitchen. Buying here in California means our produce has not spent days traveling before it ends up on your slice. Every pizza goes into the oven when you order it and not a minute beforeSeaside Pizza Co. is a locally owned pizzeria in Pacific Beach, San Diego, established in 2021. The restaurant sources ingredients within California and prepares pizzas fresh to order using fresh dough, quality cheese and balanced sauces. Its menu includes specialty pizzas, custom pies, cauliflower crust options, slices and fresh salads, with pickup and delivery available across San Diego.

San Diego, California - Nov. 26, 2026 - A pizza only tastes as good as the produce that went into it before the dough ever reached the oven. Seaside Pizza Co. keeps that in mind by sourcing its ingredients locally within California for the pizzas it serves in Pacific Beach. The locally owned shop on Mission Boulevard opened in 2021 and has stayed a neighborhood spot ever since. Fresh dough and pizzas made to order complete the picture for anyone who cares about what lands on the plate.

California grows some of the best ingredients in the country and the shop sees little reason to buy produce from farther away. Shorter supply distances mean produce spends less time on trucks and arrives in the kitchen closer to its peak. Those ingredients join fresh dough, balanced sauce and quality cheese on each pizza the kitchen sends out. The approach shapes what Pacific Beach pizza in San Diego diners get when they order a pie for pickup or delivery.

The thinking behind the choice is plain, according to a company spokesperson who spoke about the kitchen's daily routine. "Pizza in Pacific Beach should be simple and tasty and that starts with what we bring into the kitchen. Buying here in California means our produce has not spent days traveling before it ends up on your slice. Every pizza goes into the oven when you order it and not a minute before," the spokesperson said.

Fresh dough forms the base of every pie and the cooks treat it as the starting point for everything on top. Sauce gets balanced so it supports the toppings instead of drowning them and the kitchen picks its cheese for quality. The cooks bring years of kitchen experience and handle every topping with care before a pie goes in. The shop's own line on the subject is short and direct with a promise of no shortcuts on the food.

Regulars and first-time visitors can build their own pizza by picking the crust, sauce and toppings that suit them. Signature specialty pizzas come loaded with premium toppings for anyone who would rather let the kitchen make the call. Fresh salads use crisp ingredients and tasty dressings and they make a lighter partner for a few slices at lunch. A 14-inch cauliflower crust is also available for diners who want a different base under their favorite toppings.

The founders opened the shop because they wanted to be part of Pacific Beach and the community that lives there. Buying within the state fits that same neighborhood mindset and keeps the trip from grower to kitchen short. The shop at 4263 Mission Blvd sits near the beach in Pacific Beach with Mission Beach just to the south. Its own drivers cover both neighborhoods while DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats handle orders from farther across the city.

A slice at midnight on a Friday comes from the same California ingredients as a family dinner at six. Orders go through the online ordering page or a quick call to (858) 886-7006 for pickup or delivery. Calling ahead also means a takeout order can be ready and waiting when you walk through the door. Fresh food that tastes the way it should is the whole point and California makes that a lot easier.

About Seaside Pizza Co.

Seaside Pizza Co. opened in 2021 as a locally owned and operated pizzeria serving the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego. The kitchen sources its ingredients within California and pairs them with fresh dough and made-to-order pizzas. Specialty pies, slices, wings and salads make up a menu of Pacific Beach pizza San Diego families and beachgoers can order any night. To see the full menu or place an order for pickup or delivery, visit