MENAFN - GetNews)As health consciousness continues to rise worldwide, consumer demand for nutritional supplements is shifting from single-ingredient products toward more specialized and diversified formulations. Responding to the varying nutritional needs of different consumer groups and everyday lifestyles, New Zealand-based Kzufy is expanding its product portfolio with a range of multi-ingredient fish oil products designed for diverse health and wellness needs. Backed by New Zealand's standardized manufacturing system and a professional research and development approach, the brand aims to offer consumers around the world a broader range of nutritional choices.

Kzufy launched its global nutrition research initiative in 2021, with a long-term focus on product development and research into consumer needs across international markets. In 2025, the brand completed a global strategic upgrade, establishing its core operational and quality management systems in New Zealand to further strengthen standardization across research and development, manufacturing and supply chain management.

Today, Kzufy continues to build its product portfolio around an evidence-based approach to nutritional formulation. By combining different nutrients through complementary formulation strategies, the brand develops solutions tailored to diverse consumer needs, expanding premium fish oil products into a wider range of everyday wellness applications.

New Zealand Standards Provide a Foundation for Product Quality

Drawing on New Zealand's established dietary supplement industry, Kzufy has developed a standardized quality control process covering every stage, from raw material selection and formulation research to manufacturing and finished-product testing.

Its partner manufacturing facilities strictly comply with local New Zealand manufacturing regulations and have obtained multiple international food safety and quality management certifications. Products are also subject to independent third-party testing to help ensure consistent and controlled quality across batches.

Science-Based Formulations Drive a Diversified Product Portfolio

For Kzufy, multi-ingredient formulation is more than simply combining different nutrients. It involves designing scientifically informed combinations based on the specific nutritional needs of different consumer groups.

As modern lifestyles evolve, demand for nutritional supplements is becoming increasingly diverse. Differences in age, daily routines and usage scenarios are creating more specialized requirements for product formats and nutritional combinations. In response, Kzufy has developed four major product lines targeting distinct everyday wellness needs.

Kzufy OMEGA-3 FISH OIL – Small Pink Diamond

A daily nutritional formulation for women

Based on fish oil and complemented by a combination of other nutrients, Small Pink Diamond Fish Oil is designed for women who prioritize everyday nutritional management and a quality lifestyle. Its carefully developed formulation offers a convenient option for ongoing daily nutritional supplementation, addressing women's everyday wellness needs.

Kzufy OMEGA-3 FISH OIL – Small Wenqu

A nutritional formulation for those focused on eye and brain health

With prolonged screen exposure and intensive cognitive demands becoming increasingly common, Kzufy has introduced Small Wenqu Fish Oil to address the nutritional interests of people with demanding visual and cognitive routines.

Combining fish oil with complementary nutrients, the product provides daily nutritional support for consumers concerned about eye and brain health. It is designed for a range of users and settings, including students and professionals engaged in mentally demanding work.

Kzufy Liver Care Fish Oil – Black Knight

A combined heart, brain and liver wellness formulation for people with demanding lifestyles

Irregular schedules, high-pressure working environments and prolonged periods of intensive activity are common challenges in modern life. In response, Kzufy has introduced Black Knight Fish Oil, a multi-ingredient formulation designed for people with demanding daily routines.

Moving beyond the single-focus approach of conventional fish oil products, the formulation combines complementary nutrients to support cardiovascular health, cognitive function and liver metabolism as part of an overall daily wellness routine.

Designed for people with irregular schedules, sustained work pressure and an interest in proactive nutritional care, Black Knight offers a streamlined daily supplementation option suited to fast-paced modern lifestyles.

Kzufy Krill Oil – Red Steady

A daily nutritional formulation for long-term wellness management

With krill oil as its core ingredient, Red Steady Krill Oil features a complementary nutrient formulation designed to meet diverse needs in long-term nutritional management.

It is intended for mature-age consumers and those who prioritize everyday family nutrition, offering an additional option for household wellness routines.

User-Friendly Design Enhances the Consumer Experience

Beyond formulation research, Kzufy places equal emphasis on product usability and consumer experience.

The brand's entire product range features light-protection and freshness-preserving technology designed to help reduce light-induced oxidation and retain nutrient integrity. Portable packaging also makes the products convenient to carry and incorporate into daily routines.

By combining thoughtful product design with science-based nutritional concepts, Kzufy aims to make nutritional supplementation a natural part of everyday life.

Expanding Its Global Distribution Network

Kzufy continues to strengthen its international sales and distribution network. In New Zealand, the brand has established a presence in the domestic market through an established network of offline retail channels.

At the same time, it is expanding its cross-border e-commerce operations, with Amazon serving as a key overseas online sales channel. Leveraging established e-commerce networks across the Asia-Pacific region, Kzufy is developing an integrated distribution and service network connecting its home market in New Zealand with international cross-border and broader Asia-Pacific markets.

From research-driven formulations and standardized manufacturing to global distribution and customer service, the brand has established an integrated business model spanning the entire value chain.

Looking ahead, Kzufy plans to further invest in research into multi-ingredient nutritional formulations and continuously refine its product portfolio in response to evolving global consumer needs. Building on New Zealand's industry resources, quality control capabilities and research and development expertise, the brand will continue to explore new directions in dietary nutrition innovation and expand the everyday applications of premium fish oil products.

About Kzufy

Kzufy is a New Zealand-origin brand specializing in scientifically formulated, multi-ingredient fish oil supplements. Leveraging New Zealand's local industry resources and standardized manufacturing systems, the brand provides tailored nutritional solutions to consumers worldwide.