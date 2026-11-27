NEW YORK, N.Y. - Nov. 26, 2026 - Julia Yacoob, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist with a private practice near Union Square in Manhattan, provides cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for high-functioning executives and business professionals managing anxiety, stress, and related concerns. Sessions are available in person at 41 Union Square West, Suite 409, New York, NY 10003, and by secure video for clients across New York State.

Dr. Yacoob has more than fifteen years in practice. She holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Rutgers University and completed advanced training in behavioral medicine and psycho-oncology at Weill Cornell Medical College / NewYork-Presbyterian, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Institute for Behavior Therapy, and Bellevue. She is a Visiting Scholar and Clinical Supervisor at Teachers College, Columbia University, and an Adjunct Clinical Supervisor at the Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Yeshiva University.

Much of her clinical work is with people in demanding careers, including executives, founders, attorneys, physicians, and other business professionals, who want practical, time-efficient tools. Her primary approach is evidence-based CBT, integrated when helpful with schema, mindfulness-based, and related methods. The practice is private-pay and out-of-network; superbills are provided for clients seeking reimbursement.

"High-functioning people often keep performing while anxiety or stress builds underneath," said Dr. Yacoob. "My work is collaborative and goal-focused: clear tools, a reasonable time frame, and a plan tailored to the person in front of me."

The office is at 41 Union Square West, Suite 409, New York, NY 10003. Appointments: (917) 740-5363 or.

About Julia Yacoob, Ph.D.

Julia Yacoob, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist in New York. Her private practice focuses on cognitive behavioral therapy for adults, with particular attention to high-functioning executives and business professionals, as well as people coping with medical illness. Website: .