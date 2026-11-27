MENAFN - GetNews)Waste management is becoming an increasingly important part of sustainable urban development. As cities generate growing volumes of municipal solid waste, environmental infrastructure must address not only waste disposal but also resource recovery, energy utilisation and pollution control.

Modern waste management therefore requires coordinated systems that can handle different environmental challenges. Waste-to-energy (WtE), sludge treatment, heat supply and environmental remediation can each contribute to a broader approach to managing waste and supporting cleaner communities.

Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. (SUS ENVIRONMENT) is an integrated environmental and energy service provider. Its business includes WtE investment, equipment supply, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operational services, sludge treatment, heat supply and environmental remediation.

What Is Integrated Waste Management?

Waste management covers the treatment and handling of waste from generation to final disposal or recovery. For municipalities and environmental infrastructure developers, the challenge is to select suitable treatment methods and coordinate them with local waste characteristics, technical requirements and environmental objectives.

An integrated approach connects different treatment and recovery processes rather than relying on a single disposal method. WtE facilities, for example, can treat municipal solid waste while recovering energy. Heat supply systems can make use of thermal energy, while sludge treatment and environmental remediation address additional waste and pollution challenges.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's official website identifies these activities as part of its wider environmental service portfolio. The company also develops low-carbon eco-industrial parks, bringing waste treatment and energy-related services into a broader infrastructure framework.

Waste-to-Energy: Connecting Waste Treatment with Energy Recovery

Waste-to-energy is an important component of modern waste management. It combines the treatment of municipal solid waste with energy recovery, allowing waste to serve as an input for energy production.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's portfolio includes WtE projects with different treatment capacities and technical characteristics.

The Xi'an Gaoling WtE project in China has a design capacity of 2,250 tonnes per day and is identified in the company's project materials as the world's first WtE project to utilise digital twin technology.

In Vietnam, the Ho Chi Minh WtE project has a capacity of 2,600 tonnes per day and is described as the largest single-furnace WtE project in Southeast Asia. In Thailand, the Nonthaburi project processes a designed capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day and features single-furnace, thousand-tonne-scale high-parameter power generation technology.

These examples illustrate how WtE infrastructure can be developed at different scales and with different technical configurations.

Flue Gas Purification and Environmental Control

Waste treatment infrastructure must be designed with environmental control in mind. For WtE facilities, flue gas purification is an important part of the engineering process.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's technical materials describe the use of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation to support visualisation, simulation testing and design optimisation. Three-dimensional equipment design helps identify potential interference between components and supports equipment selection and layout.

The company's documented capabilities also include semi-dry flue gas purification process design, collaboration with suppliers of atomisers, filter bags and catalysts, and the independent development of PNCR and chelating agents.

These capabilities support the design and integration of flue gas purification systems. The appropriate technical configuration depends on the requirements of each project; individual technologies should not be assumed to apply identically to every facility.

Beyond Waste Incineration: A Broader Environmental Service Portfolio

Integrated waste management can involve more than municipal waste treatment. Different waste streams and environmental challenges may require complementary services.

Sludge treatment: Sludge is another important consideration in environmental infrastructure. SUS ENVIRONMENT lists sludge treatment among its core services, alongside WtE and other environmental solutions.

Heat supply: Thermal energy recovery can extend the role of waste treatment infrastructure beyond waste disposal and electricity generation. SUS ENVIRONMENT lists heat supply services as part of its business portfolio. Its project materials identify the Qingdao West Coast Low-carbon Eco-industrial Park as a community heating project, with a design waste treatment capacity of 2,250 tonnes per day.

Environmental remediation: Historical waste disposal and contaminated sites can present environmental challenges beyond the scope of a WtE plant. SUS ENVIRONMENT lists environmental remediation as another service area, complementing its solid waste management activities.

These services address different needs. Their inclusion within a broader portfolio provides municipalities and project partners with multiple areas of environmental infrastructure expertise.

International Waste Management Projects

Waste management requirements vary by region, so project experience across different markets can provide useful examples of how infrastructure is developed for local conditions.

In Uzbekistan, the Samarkand WtE project has a design capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day and is described in SUS ENVIRONMENT's materials as a city identity landmark. The Kashkadaarya project, also with a capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day, is identified as the first WtE project to commence construction in Central Asia.

In Iraq, the Baghdad WtE project has a design capacity of 3,000 tonnes per day. SUS ENVIRONMENT's materials describe it as the first ultra-clean WtE project in the Middle East to comply with EU BAT-2019.

In China, the Liuzhou project has a waste treatment capacity of 2,250 tonnes per day and a mobile heating capacity of 2,500 tonnes per month. The project materials also note its international sustainable design awards and Luban Prize recognition.

Together, these projects demonstrate the range of treatment capacities, locations and project characteristics represented in SUS ENVIRONMENT's portfolio.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's Waste Management Scale

According to the company's official website, as of December 31, 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT had invested in and constructed more than 90 WtE plants and low-carbon eco-industrial parks, with a combined design capacity of nearly 120,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day. Its equipment and technology had been applied in more than 300 WtE plants worldwide, with a daily design capacity exceeding 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste.

The company had also established 11 management centres worldwide and provided environmental and energy services to more than 100 million people.

These figures reflect two different aspects of its business: the facilities in which it has invested and participated in construction, and the wider deployment of its equipment and technology.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's international business model includes investment, construction and operation, supported by equipment and engineering capabilities. This approach enables the company to participate in waste management infrastructure development across different markets.

Conclusion

Effective waste management requires a combination of suitable treatment technologies, environmental controls and infrastructure tailored to local needs. WtE can connect municipal waste treatment with energy recovery, while sludge treatment, heat supply and environmental remediation address other parts of the wider environmental management landscape.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's project portfolio in China and overseas, together with its equipment, EPC and operational capabilities, provides concrete examples of these approaches in practice.

For municipalities and project developers, the key consideration is not simply the capacity of an individual facility, but how its technology, engineering design and operational requirements fit the wider waste management system.

About us

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the world's largest provider of waste incineration equipment and technology, and one of the world's top three waste-to-energy investors and operators. As of December 2025, it operates 11 global management centers and has invested in and constructed over 90 waste-to-energy plants, with a daily municipal solid waste processing capacity of nearly 120,000 tonnes and annual green power generation of approximately 20,000 GWh. Its equipment and technologies are deployed in over 300 waste-to-energy plants worldwide, covering a daily capacity of more than 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste. SUS ENVIRONMENT is committed to advancing solid waste management and low-carbon clean energy solutions to create a cleaner and more sustainable living environment.