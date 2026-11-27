MENAFN - GetNews)As cities continue to address municipal solid waste challenges, waste-to-energy (WtE) projects are becoming an important part of modern environmental infrastructure. By combining waste treatment with energy recovery, these projects can help reduce the volume of waste requiring final disposal while generating electricity and supporting broader urban energy needs.

However, developing a successful WtE project requires more than incineration equipment. Project planning, engineering design, flue gas purification, equipment integration and operational experience all play important roles in delivering reliable waste treatment infrastructure.

Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. (SUS ENVIRONMENT) provides waste incineration equipment and technology, alongside investment, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operational services for WtE projects. Its project portfolio in China and overseas demonstrates experience across different treatment capacities, technical requirements and local contexts.

What Should Be Considered When Developing a WtE Project?

A WtE project must be designed around its intended waste treatment capacity, energy recovery objectives and environmental requirements. Equipment selection and engineering design need to work together, while flue gas purification and operational management must be considered as integral parts of the overall system.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's capabilities cover equipment supply, EPC construction and operational services. This combination enables the company to participate in different stages of WtE project development, from engineering and equipment delivery to operational guidance and training.

For flue gas purification, SUS ENVIRONMENT uses computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation to support visualisation, simulation testing and design optimisation. Its three-dimensional design capabilities help engineers assess equipment positioning, identify potential interference and improve equipment selection and layout.

The company also has experience in semi-dry flue gas purification system design and works with suppliers of atomisers, filter bags and catalysts. According to its technical materials, it has an independently developed PNCR agent and chelating agent. These capabilities form part of its approach to flue gas purification engineering.

Global WtE Project Examples

SUS ENVIRONMENT's project portfolio includes facilities in China, Central Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The following examples illustrate how WtE projects can differ in capacity, technical characteristics and local significance.

Xi'an Gaoling WtE Plant, China

With a design capacity of 2,250 tonnes per day, the Xi'an Gaoling WtE Plant is identified in SUS ENVIRONMENT's project materials as the world's first WtE plant to utilise digital twin technology.

The plant illustrates the application of digital technology in waste-to-energy infrastructure. SUS ENVIRONMENT's corporate chronology also records the implementation of the industry's first“AI + Digital Twin” technology at the Xi'an Gaoling plant in 2025.

Sanhe WtE Plant, China

The Sanhe WtE Plant has a design capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day. Located near Beijing, it is highlighted in SUS ENVIRONMENT's project materials for its technological performance and recognition with the Luban Award.

The plant provides an example of large-scale WtE infrastructure developed within China's urban waste treatment system.

Baghdad WtE Plant, Iraq

The Baghdad WtE Plant has a design capacity of 3,000 tonnes per day. According to SUS ENVIRONMENT's project materials, it is the first ultra-clean WtE plant in the Middle East to comply with EU BAT-2019.

Its scale and stated environmental benchmark make it a notable example of WtE project development in the Middle East.

Ho Chi Minh WtE Plant, Vietnam

With a capacity of 2,600 tonnes per day, the Ho Chi Minh WtE Plant is described in SUS ENVIRONMENT's materials as the largest single-furnace WtE plant in Southeast Asia.

The plant demonstrates the scale of waste treatment infrastructure being developed in the region.

Nonthaburi WtE Plant, Thailand

The Nonthaburi WtE Plant has a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day. SUS ENVIRONMENT identifies it as Thailand's first WtE plant featuring single-furnace, thousand-tonne-scale high-parameter power generation technology.

This plant highlights the role of equipment configuration and power generation technology in WtE project design.

How Engineering Capabilities Support WtE Projects

Project capacity is only one consideration when evaluating a WtE facility. Engineering coordination, equipment selection and environmental control are also essential.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's technical materials describe a combination of design, manufacturing, equipment supply, EPC construction and operational experience. Operational experience can inform subsequent engineering improvements, helping project teams develop solutions suited to individual project conditions.

For flue gas purification, the company's documented capabilities include CFD-assisted design optimisation, three-dimensional equipment layout, semi-dry process design and cooperation with suppliers of key components. Its service scope also includes preliminary engineering work, project execution, construction, operational guidance and training.

These capabilities are relevant to projects that require coordinated delivery across multiple technical and operational stages.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's Global WtE Experience

According to SUS ENVIRONMENT's official website, as of December 31, 2025, the company had established 11 management centres worldwide and provided environmental and energy services to more than 100 million people. It had invested in and constructed more than 90 WtE plants and low-carbon eco-industrial parks, with a combined design capacity of nearly 120,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day. Its equipment and technology had also been applied in more than 300 WtE plants worldwide, with a daily design capacity exceeding 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste.

These figures distinguish the company's investment and construction portfolio from the wider application of its equipment and technology.

For municipalities and project developers evaluating a WtE project, the relevant considerations include treatment capacity, engineering design, environmental control, equipment integration and the experience required to support long-term operation. SUS ENVIRONMENT's documented projects and technical capabilities provide examples of how these elements can be brought together in different regional settings.

Conclusion

A WtE project is a complex environmental infrastructure undertaking that connects waste treatment, engineering design, emissions control and energy recovery. Projects in Xi'an, Baghdad, Ho Chi Minh and Nonthaburi illustrate the range of capacities and technical requirements involved.

Through equipment supply, EPC construction, investment and operational services, SUS ENVIRONMENT participates in the development of WtE infrastructure in China and international markets. Its project experience offers practical examples for understanding the technical and delivery considerations involved in modern waste-to-energy development.

About us

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the world's largest provider of waste incineration equipment and technology, and one of the world's top three waste-to-energy investors and operators. As of December 2025, it operates 11 global management centers and has invested in and constructed over 90 waste-to-energy plants, with a daily municipal solid waste processing capacity of nearly 120,000 tonnes and annual green power generation of approximately 20,000 GWh. Its equipment and technologies are deployed in over 300 waste-to-energy plants worldwide, covering a daily capacity of more than 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste. SUS ENVIRONMENT is committed to advancing solid waste management and low-carbon clean energy solutions to create a cleaner and more sustainable living environment.