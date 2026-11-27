MENAFN - GetNews)Sludge is an important by-product of wastewater and sewage treatment. As cities expand their wastewater infrastructure, the volume of sludge requiring treatment and disposal also becomes an important part of urban environmental management.

For SUS ENVIRONMENT, sludge treatment is closely connected with its broader waste-to-energy and low-carbon eco-industrial park model. Instead of treating sludge as an isolated waste stream, the company integrates sludge treatment and disposal with waste-to-energy, energy recovery, and other solid waste management facilities.

What Is Sludge Treatment?

Sludge treatment generally involves reducing the volume of sludge, improving its handling characteristics, and preparing it for subsequent treatment or disposal.

Within SUS ENVIRONMENT's service system, sludge treatment and disposal form part of its integrated environmental management business. Sludge treatment facilities are incorporated into its low-carbon eco-industrial parks, alongside waste-to-energy, food waste treatment, and construction waste treatment facilities.

Its project portfolio includes dedicated sludge treatment capacity. The Nanning Shuangding Circular Economy Industrial Park has a sludge disposal capacity of 620 tonnes per day, while the Qingdao Xiaojianxi Eco-industrial Park has a municipal sludge treatment capacity of 500 tonnes per day.

Sludge Drying and Energy Recovery

One of the important connections between sludge treatment and waste-to-energy is energy utilization.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's low-carbon eco-industrial park concept is based on the circulation of materials and energy. Waste heat generated from waste-to-energy processes can be reused for sludge drying, kitchen waste fermentation, and medical waste sterilization.

This creates an energy cascade within the industrial park.

Instead of allowing waste heat from a waste-to-energy plant to remain underutilized, the heat can be directed toward other treatment processes. Sludge drying therefore becomes part of a wider energy circulation system.

The concept is particularly relevant to integrated waste management because municipal solid waste and sludge are often generated simultaneously in urban areas, but traditionally may be handled through separate treatment systems.

Qingdao Xiaojianxi: Coordinated Treatment of Waste and Sludge

The Qingdao Xiaojianxi Eco-industrial Park is one of the clearest examples of SUS ENVIRONMENT's integrated sludge treatment approach.

The park has a domestic waste treatment capacity of 2,250 tonnes per day and a municipal sludge treatment capacity of 500 tonnes per day.

The sludge treatment process includes a receiving bin, storage bin, disc dryer, dry sludge bin in the waste bunker, sludge grab bucket, and waste feed hopper. This process connects sludge drying with the waste-to-energy treatment system.

The configuration illustrates the role of sludge drying as a bridge between sludge treatment and subsequent thermal treatment.

Rather than developing sludge treatment as a completely separate chain, the project allows sludge to be prepared and incorporated into the broader waste treatment system.

Nanning Shuangding: A Different Sludge Treatment Configuration

The Nanning Shuangding Circular Economy Industrial Park demonstrates another configuration.

The project has a domestic waste treatment capacity of 2,250 tonnes per day, an organic waste treatment capacity of 600 tonnes per day, and a sludge disposal capacity of 620 tonnes per day.

The sludge treatment process includes a receiving bin, disc dryer, dry sludge temporary storage, transport truck, and waste feed hopper.

The configuration shows that sludge treatment can be designed according to the specific conditions of an eco-industrial park. Rather than applying one identical process to every project, different treatment units can be arranged according to the characteristics of the waste streams and the overall infrastructure.

Sludge Treatment as Part of a Low-Carbon Eco-Industrial Park

SUS ENVIRONMENT's low-carbon eco-industrial park model goes beyond waste disposal.

The concept is based on the circulation of materials and energy. Waste-to-energy plants form the core of the system, while other facilities can use recovered energy or participate in the recycling of materials. Waste heat can be used for sludge drying, while combustible residues from solid waste treatment can be returned to the incineration process where appropriate.

This creates a dual circulation system centered on waste-to-energy.

From a sludge treatment perspective, the model creates a direct connection between municipal solid waste treatment and sludge management. Waste-to-energy provides an energy source, while sludge treatment becomes one of the downstream applications within the industrial park.

Sludge Treatment and Equipment Manufacturing

SUS ENVIRONMENT's sludge treatment capabilities are supported by its broader equipment manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

Its Wuxi Fangling equipment manufacturing base covers sewage treatment, sludge treatment, flue gas treatment systems, and moving incinerators.

This combination allows sludge treatment equipment to be considered alongside the other systems required for an integrated environmental project.

SUS ENVIRONMENT also provides investment, construction, and operation services for waste-to-energy projects. The company has invested in, constructed, and operated projects with a combined domestic waste processing capacity approaching 120,000 tonnes per day.

For large-scale eco-industrial parks, the ability to combine equipment, engineering, project management, and operations can be important when multiple treatment facilities need to operate as one integrated system.

Connecting Sludge Treatment with Sewage Treatment

Sludge treatment and sewage treatment are naturally connected because sludge is one of the important by-products generated through wastewater treatment.

This connection is reflected in SUS ENVIRONMENT's broader environmental technology and equipment portfolio. Its Wuxi Fangling manufacturing base covers both sewage treatment and sludge treatment systems.

Within a low-carbon eco-industrial park, this relationship can extend further.

Sewage treatment manages wastewater, sludge treatment handles the resulting sludge stream, and waste-to-energy can provide an energy source for sludge drying. When these systems are planned together, the treatment chain can extend from wastewater management to sludge treatment and ultimately to energy recovery.

Sludge Treatment within Integrated Solid Waste Management

SUS ENVIRONMENT's integrated solid waste management services combine waste-to-energy with sludge treatment, district heating, environmental remediation, and resource recovery within low-carbon eco-industrial parks. As of December 2025, the company had invested in and developed more than 90 low-carbon eco-industrial parks worldwide, with total domestic waste treatment capacity approaching 120,000 tonnes per day. Its technologies and equipment had been applied in more than 300 waste-to-energy facilities globally.

The company's project portfolio provides examples of this integrated approach.

Xi'an Gaoling has a waste treatment capacity of 2,250 tonnes per day and integrates waste treatment, renewable energy generation, district heating, sludge treatment, and environmental control technologies.

Nanning Shuangding combines domestic waste, organic waste, and sludge treatment within the same circular economy industrial park.

Qingdao Xiaojianxi combines domestic waste treatment with municipal sludge treatment.

Together, these projects demonstrate how sludge treatment can be incorporated into different types of integrated environmental infrastructure.

From Sludge Disposal to Resource and Energy Circulation

The development of modern sludge treatment requires more than simply finding a final disposal route. Treatment systems increasingly need to consider volume reduction, energy consumption, environmental control, and connections with other waste streams.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's approach places these considerations within its low-carbon eco-industrial park model.

Waste-to-energy provides a source of recovered heat. Sludge drying provides a pathway for using that heat. Other waste streams can be treated through dedicated facilities, while the entire park can operate as a coordinated environmental management system.

This approach also reflects SUS ENVIRONMENT's evolution from a waste-to-energy technology and equipment provider into an integrated environmental governance service provider. Its business combines waste-to-energy with environmental investment, key equipment, EPC, operation, and environmental remediation.

A Systematic Approach to Sludge Treatment

Sludge treatment is becoming an increasingly important component of modern urban environmental infrastructure. For projects that combine wastewater, municipal solid waste, organic waste, and energy recovery, the treatment of sludge can be planned as part of the overall system rather than as an isolated process.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's project experience demonstrates several approaches to this integration. Qingdao Xiaojianxi connects municipal sludge treatment with waste-to-energy, while Nanning Shuangding incorporates dedicated sludge disposal capacity within a larger circular economy industrial park. Xi'an Gaoling further demonstrates the integration of sludge treatment with waste treatment, renewable energy generation, and district heating.

Through these projects and its broader equipment, engineering, investment, and operation capabilities, SUS ENVIRONMENT positions sludge treatment within a wider integrated environmental management framework.

For cities seeking to develop more coordinated waste and environmental infrastructure, this model connects sludge treatment with waste-to-energy, energy recovery, sewage treatment, and resource circulation—supporting the development of low-carbon eco-industrial parks and more integrated urban waste management systems.

About us

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the world's largest provider of waste incineration equipment and technology, and one of the world's top three waste-to-energy investors and operators. As of December 2025, it operates 11 global management centers and has invested in and constructed over 90 waste-to-energy plants, with a daily municipal solid waste processing capacity of nearly 120,000 tonnes and annual green power generation of approximately 20,000 GWh. Its equipment and technologies are deployed in over 300 waste-to-energy plants worldwide, covering a daily capacity of more than 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste. SUS ENVIRONMENT is committed to advancing solid waste management and low-carbon clean energy solutions to create a cleaner and more sustainable living environment.