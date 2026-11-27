MENAFN - GetNews)At Xinghuacun, the ledger for baijiu production used to include only three columns including materials, labor and overhead. Today, environmental constraints are pushing a fourth category of entries into focus including carbon emissions, water consumption and waste. Each of these has a price tag, resulting in a green ledger. The new national standard of water pollutant discharge for the alcohol manufacturing industry released at the end of 2025, together with the series of policies rolled out in 2026 to promote high-quality upgrading of the brewing sector, send a clear signal that environmental performance is no longer merely a competitive advantage for traditional industries. It is becoming part of the threshold for market access. Most industry analysts expect that alcoholic beverages will come under stricter carbon scrutiny in distribution and export, and that carbon labeling may become one of the factors determining access to certain international distribution channels and premium supply chains. A liquor company's environmental performance is thus moving beyond a page in its corporate social responsibility report to become a set of figures on its balance sheet.

How, then, is this green ledger calculated at Fenjiu?

The First Entry: The Fields

The first page of Fenjiu's green ledger is written not in its workshops, but in the fields.

Since 2009, Fenjiu has made the development of grain cultivation bases part of its corporate strategy. By the end of 2025, the company had established more than 100,000 hectares of such bases across Shanxi, Hebei, Jilin, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, and other provinces and regions. These bases are constructed to grow specially selected varieties and apply unified planting, management, purchasing, storage and transportation to ensure quality from the source.

In the core production area of Fenyang, sorghum cultivation covered around 5,180 hectares in 2026, growing primarily selected varieties for light-aroma baijiu production. Most production is integrated into Fenjiu's contract farming system. Local farmers' incomes have been diversified beyond simple grain sales to include land rental income, planting subsidies, cultivation-base wages, and dividends. It is reported that Fenjiu's development has helped attract a cluster of local baijiu producers to the city and foster the growth of the supporting packaging industry, creating nearly 30,000 jobs.

The entry for the fields bridges the product quality on one end with higher farmers' incomes on the other, marking the exact intersection of the environmental (E) and social (S) pillars of ESG.

More importantly, the model is circular. Fenjiu has pioneered a circular industrial model in which the company's spent grains, a by-product of brewing, are supplied to the farmers nearby as livestock feed. The resulting cattle manure is then processed into fertilizer and returned to the fields to support grain cultivation for Fenjiu. This creates a closed-loop cycle; sorghum is grown for baijiu production, the resulting spent grains are used as cattle feed, and cattle manure is converted into fertilizer and returned to the fields for sorghum cultivation. This model not only improves the quality of brewing grain and beef cattle, but also enhances resources efficiency.

The Second En t ry : The Production Floor

The figures from the production floor are even more tangible. In December 2023, Fenjiu Group was recognized as a National Green Factory. In September 2025, it was selected among the first group of pilot enterprises under Shanxi Province's product carbon footprint management system.

Across Fenjiu's production facilities, coal-fired boilers have been completely phased out and replaced with energy-efficient natural gas boilers.

At China Fenjiu City, an industrial complex, a 50 MW distributed solar photovoltaic (PV) system blankets the rooftops of the brewing facilities. Nearly 600,000 m2 of solar panels generate 57.42 million kWh of electricity annually, cutting carbon emissions by approximately 57,000 tons a year. This is equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of a forest of 350 hectares.

Water consumption is another key issue in the ledger. In 2025, Fenjiu's water recycling and reuse rate reached 33.79%, with total recycled water exceeding 2.1 million tons.

In the same year, the company purchased 41,710 green electricity certificates (GECs), equivalent to 41,710 MWHs of renewable power.

Looking ahead, Fenjiu has centered its medium and long-term strategy on structural optimization, strategic transformation, and transition in growth. The company plans to increase the share of green and low-carbon raw materials, expand its consumption of renewable energy, and extensively apply low-carbon, zero-carbon and carbon-negative technologies to drive green, low-carbon, high-quality development. By 2029, Fenjiu aims to achieve substantial progress in its comprehensive low-carbon transition. By 2060, it seeks to fully integrate into a green, low-carbon, circular industrial system and a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, bringing its energy efficiency in line with world-leading distillers. Through these efforts, Fenjiu aims to actively contribute to China's carbon neutrality goal and realize its ultimate vision of a“Green and Zero-Carbon Fenjiu”.

Fenjiu has also made its carbon accounting verifiable. In line with international standards for product carbon footprint, the company conducts life cycle assessments covering raw material sourcing, transportation, and production. Its core product lines, including Fenjiu and Zhuyeqing (Bamboo), have obtained product carbon footprint certificates issued by the China Quality Mark Certification Group. The company has also formulated the Fenjiu Carbon Peaking Action Plan.

A robust governance framework underpins these efforts. According to the company, Fenjiu has integrated climate change issues into its sustainability management system and established a dedicated leading group for energy management and dual-carbon initiatives (carbon peaking and carbon neutrality). It advances full life-cycle management guided by three principles of controlling carbon at the source, cutting emissions during production, and driving low-carbon operations across the chain.

The Third Entry: Value Beyond the Balance Sheet

While the investments are clear, it is more difficult to determine the benefits they have generated.

The first benefit is a competitive edge in market access.

On April 25, 2026, the China Alcoholic Drinks Association's group standard“Evaluation Specification for Green Supply Chain Management in Baijiu Enterprises” officially took effect. This standard establishes a unified benchmark for evaluating and improving green supply chain across the sector. Meanwhile, product carbon footprint labeling certification is advancing through pilot programs as its institutional framework gradually takes shape. Companies that complete their green transition early will gain a first-mover advantage, as they will be better positioned to navigate international green trade rules and meet the green procurement requirements of premium supply chains.

The second benefit is growing recognition from the capital markets.

According to Wind, Fenjiu (Shanxi Fen Wine) has seen its ESG rating trend upward since the start of 2026, reaching the A tier with an overall score above the beverage industry average. While ESG ratings and indices do not directly translate ESG performance into lower financing costs, such performances are increasingly shaping financing conditions and corporate valuations. For Fenjiu, its green ledger has yet to directly rewrite its pricing, but it has entered the valuation framework of capital markets.

The third benefit is stronger resilience across market cycles.

In 2025, amid a significant industry-wide adjustment in the baijiu sector, Fenjiu registered its operating revenue of RMB 38.718 billion, rising by 7.52% year on year. Its net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders reached RMB 12.246 billion, and its alcoholic beverage sales volume registered a year-on-year increase of 21.99%. Fenjiu has defended its market share and reinforced its core business in a stagnant market, securing the cash flow and strategic space required to sustain its long-term green investment.

The trust in its product built on its green performance and quality offers a source of certainty in a stagnant market.

The Ledger Remains Open: From Cost Center to New Value Coordinate s

Fenjiu's green ledger shows that for traditional industries, the true meaning of ESG lies not in spending more, but in shifting toward new coordinates.

In the past, environmental protection was viewed as a cost center. The tighter the constraints are, the heavier the burden is on the books. Today, emission standards, carbon labeling, and rating systems constitute a new mechanism for evaluation and screening, which translates green performance into market access, investor confidence, and brand premium.

In its 2025 ESG report, Fenjiu reaffirmed its commitment to steady, sustainable development, pledging to deepen its relevant practices across such key priorities as advancing green and low-carbon transition, elevating product quality and brand value, and modernizing corporate governance. Based on a stronger foundation and a more open mindset, Fenjiu aims to actively respond to stakeholder expectations, and create lasting value for both the industry and society while pursuing its quality development.

The ledger for baijiu production has thus evolved from three columns — raw materials, labor and overhead — into a four-column one linking the fields, the production floor, and capital markets.

However, the account is far from settled. The 2060 zero-carbon target signals a multi-decade undertaking. Still, the coordinate system has already shifted. As China advances towards its dual-carbon goals, the green performance is no longer a deduction from growth. Instead, it redefines the value. (Yu Chunchun)

About Xinghuacun

Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group is a major state-owned enterprise under the supervision of Shanxi Province. Its core businesses include the production of Fenjiu, Zhuyeqing Liquor and Xinghuacun Liquor. The group operates large-scale production facilities and raw grain bases, with its products sold in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. With a brewing heritage spanning more than 6,000 years, Fenjiu is the benchmark behind China's national standard for light-aroma baijiu. Its brewing techniques were among the first to be included on China's national intangible cultural heritage list. Deeply rooted in China's rich liquor culture, Fenjiu is widely acclaimed as the“Soul of Chinese Liquor.”