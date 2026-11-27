MENAFN - GetNews) GCS Glass & Mirror has launched custom antique mirror installation on Long Island, NY, adding antique mirror walls, antiqued mirror tile, and custom antique pieces to the custom mirror work our Glass Experts already handle across the region.

HOLBROOK, N.Y. - Nov. 26, 2026 - GCS Glass & Mirror has launched custom antique mirror installation on Long Island, NY, adding antique mirror walls, antiqued mirror tile, and custom antique pieces to the custom mirror work our Glass Experts already handle across the region. Long Island customers can now choose from more than 30 antique styles, and we design, measure, and install each piece.

An antique mirror is new glass with an old finish. A treatment on the silver backing brings out the veining, clouding, and soft spotting you would see on a mirror that is a hundred years old. Our styles run from light aging that is barely noticeable to heavy veining that hides much of the reflection. Tones range from cool gray and smoke to warm gold and bronze.

The new line covers full-height feature walls, antiqued mirror tile, and kitchen and bar backsplashes. We can also set antique mirror glass into a new frame or the customer's own frame, add ceiling panels, and make smaller pieces for a vanity, cabinet doors, or a bar back.

Restaurants, bars, hotels, and retail spaces have used antique mirror for years on walls, behind the bar, and on ceilings. We install it for businesses, designers, and contractors as well as homeowners. Anyone planning antique mirror walls on Long Island can reach our Holbrook team to start a project.

"Antique mirror gives a room a warmth that a clear mirror can't," said Brandon Nicastro, founder of GCS Glass & Mirror. "People see it in restaurants and hotels and want that same feel in a dining room, an entryway, or behind a home bar. With more than 30 styles, we can match the finish to the light in the room and to how much reflection the client wants to keep. We always suggest looking at a sample of the finish before ordering a full wall."

Our process has three steps. A Glass Expert measures the wall and plans cut-outs for outlets and switches. Our manufacturing partners then fabricate and edge the glass to those measurements, and our own team installs it. Installation is never subcontracted.

Customers can compare styles and formats on our page for custom antique mirror installation in Long Island, NY and get a quote through our online form in 5 minutes or less. The launch follows our recent glass staircase railing debut in Queens, covered in earlier news from GCS Glass & Mirror.

About GCS Glass & Mirror

GCS Glass & Mirror designs, measures, and installs frameless shower doors, glass railings, partition walls, custom mirrors, antique mirrors, and wine cellars for residential and commercial clients. The company has been in business for 13 years, and founder Brandon Nicastro brings 24 years of experience in the glass industry. GCS Glass & Mirror opened its Long Island location in 2021 and also operates in Phoenix and Denver. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies three times, in 2021, 2022, and 2023.