Islam Emphasises The Importance Of Maintaining Family Ties
The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) also emphasised the virtues of maintaining family ties. He said:“Whoever wishes to have his provision increased and his life extended, should maintain his ties of kinship.” This Hadith is reported in Sahih al-Bukhari (5986) and Sahih Muslim (2557), highlighting the spiritual significance of maintaining relationships with relatives.
Maintaining family ties is not limited to financial assistance or attending family gatherings. It also includes checking on relatives, supporting them in times of need, making efforts to resolve disagreements and treating them with kindness and respect. Islamic teachings encourage conduct that promotes compassion, mutual support and harmony within families.
In today's busy life, misunderstandings, personal commitments and distance can sometimes weaken family relationships. However, a simple phone call, asking about someone's wellbeing or offering help when needed can contribute to strengthening these bonds. Maintaining kinship is an important responsibility in Islam, and doing so with sincerity and kindness is a way of seeking Allah's pleasure.
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