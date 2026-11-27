MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seized millions of rupees in Pakistani currency along with Saudi riyals, US dollars and UAE dirhams during four raids against illegal currency exchange operations at Chowk Yadgar in Peshawar.

According to the FIA, its Commercial Banking Circle carried out the raids and recovered Rs15,627,000 in Pakistani currency, along with foreign currencies, from several individuals.

The FIA said Rs13.05 million was recovered from Samiul Haq, while 62,840 Saudi riyals and 1,000 UAE dirhams were seized from Tariq. Similarly, Rs2,109,500, 200 US dollars, 300 Saudi riyals and 1,300 UAE dirhams were recovered from Ubaid, while Rs467,500, 1,000 Saudi riyals and 100 US dollars were seized from Farman.

The FIA said it would continue its crackdown on individuals involved in illegal currency exchange and hawala-hundi operations.