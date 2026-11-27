MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Task Force, during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“The so-called Russian operation 'Bear's Corner', as they called it, is not even worth analyzing. In keeping with their tradition, the Russians reported that it had been completed long before they had even come close to carrying it out. In other words, they had already marked up the map and depicted advances in areas where they had merely announced to their own command that they intended to advance. So, to understand where they were going to move, all you had to do was look at their reports about where they claimed to have already reached. They were saying that they had completely encircled [the Ukrainian Armed Forces – ed.] and that a cauldron had been formed, with Ukrainian troops trapped inside,” Tregubov said.

In particular, Russian forces in the Kharkiv region sought to link up their troops advancing from Vovchansk through Bilyi Kolodiaz and from Chuhunivka towards Prykolotne, thereby encircling the Ukrainian grouping in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector.

“All you had to do was look at those arrows they drew towards Velykyi Burluk from one side and Prykolotne from the other. But since they really did try to push a long 'finger' from Artilne through Anyshchene to Prykolotne, this was obvious. They actually managed to extend it as far as Vodiane. Something had to be done about it to ensure they would not try anything like that again. That 'finger' was cut off. The mopping-up operation is still under way because the same positions remain there, where Russian infantry had been stationed. They have simply been cut off from their own forces. Between them and what could be called mainland Russia, there is now either a grey zone or territory controlled by Ukrainian troops,” Tregubov said.

Russia has around 100 troops inside Kupiansk, with no sign of encirclement –

As reported, according to the 475th Separate Assault Regiment, Ukrainian troops regained control of 14 settlements covering an area of 204 square kilometers during the first phase of Operation 'Bear Trap'.

Photo: Viktor Tregubov, Facebook