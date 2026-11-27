MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the event is being organized by Ukrainian civil society organizations Unlimited Democracy and Space for Ukraine.

“The installation is intended to remind people that the Holodomor was not the result of a poor harvest or a natural disaster, but of the deliberate policies of the Soviet regime,” the organizers said.

The event will take place on one of the busiest streets in the Austrian capital, Kärntner Straße, amid pre-Christmas shop windows and festive preparations. The organizers intend the symbolic coffin to remind passers-by of the millions of Ukrainians whose lives were taken by the Soviet regime, which used starvation as an instrument of extermination.

At the same time, the activists aim to draw attention to the crimes Russia continues to commit against the Ukrainian people during the ongoing war.

“Missiles and drones are killing Ukrainians and destroying cities, while attacks on energy infrastructure are leaving millions of people without electricity or heat. The methods are changing. The goal remains the same,” said Anna Pattermann, head of Unlimited Democracy and adviser to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in Austria.

The organizers noted that in 2022, the European Parliament recognized the 1932–1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people, while Austria has yet to adopt a similar decision at the national level.

Visitors to the event will also be able to support the international advocacy initiative UNFORGOTTEN: Paper Shield by signing an appeal to Austrian institutions calling for the protection of Ukrainian prisoners of war, efforts to locate missing persons, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

The event will run on November 28 from 14:30 to 18:00 at Kärntner Straße 6 in Vienna. It is organized by Unlimited Democracy and Space for Ukraine with the support of the Association of Ukrainian Organizations and Paneuropa Austria.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, in December 2022, Austria's National Council adopted a resolution describing the 1932–1933 Holodomor in Ukraine as a“horrific crime” of the Stalinist regime.

Photo: Iryna Karpenko