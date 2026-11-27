Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne

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Erin Hoare is an Associate Professor, Fulbright Scholar, Sir Winston Churchill Fellow, and Registered Psychologist (Educational and Developmental Registrar). She holds a multidisciplinary background spanning mental health, neurodiversity, child and adolescent health, school-based interventions, sport, and implementation science.

Currently, A/Prof Hoare serves as Principal Research Fellow with the Neurodiversity Project Team at the Faculty of Education. She previously acted as Director of the Manna Institute, University of New England, a mental health research institute with over 200 affiliate researchers where she remains an Honorary Fellow. A/Prof Hoare also holds an Honorary Fellowship at the Institute for Mental and Physical Health and Clinical Translation, Deakin University. A/Prof Hoare completed her postdoctoral training University of Cambridge as an NHMRC Sidney Sax Early Career Fellow and Research Associate, Peterhouse.

A/Prof Hoare has authored more than 50 publications, featuring in JAMA Psychiatry, Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, Lancet Psychiatry, and Medical Journal of Australia. She is a member of the Lancet Psychiatry Physical Health Commission and regularly contributes to national boards, advisory groups, and public forums. She has been featured in Washington Post, The Guardian, The Age, ABC News, and Herald Sun.

In clinical practice, Erin is committed to neurodiversity-affirming, culturally responsive, and trauma-informed approaches.

Beyond academia, she is a former professional athlete, having played Australian rules football in the AFLW for Melbourne and Geelong, and netball for Melbourne Vixens and NSW Swifts.

Erin lives and works on Wadawurrung Country, Victoria, Australia.

–present Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne

2016 Deakin University, PhD

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