MENAFN - The Conversation) Australia's billionaire class is becoming wealthier every single year.

So, other than sitting on yachts somewhere in the Pacific, what are they doing that we aren't? Or moreover, can't?

In this visual feature, we walk through tactics the ultra-wealthy use to accumulate their riches. They can leverage their extraordinary wealth, using strategies that are creative, detailed and, for the most part, legal – even if they don't pass the pub test.

And while some of the wealth is attributable to business success,entrepreneurship doesn't obviate the questions of why the economic system is set up to concentrate an excessive share of wealth in very few hands.

➡️ Read the interactive story here