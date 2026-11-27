

Focus on foreign terrorists, infiltration & OGW networks Top Army, police and intelligence officials attend meeting in Jammu

Srinagar- With the focus of counter-terrorism operations shifting towards tracking down foreign terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting at Police Headquarters in Jammu to assess the prevailing situation and measures to dismantle remaining terror networks in the Union Territory.

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The meeting was attended by Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Mahesh Dixit, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar, IGP Jammu Tejinder Singh and CRPF Director General G P Singh, besides chiefs of other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives of various security and intelligence agencies.

The meeting focused on the presence of foreign terrorists in mountainous and forested areas, infiltration attempts from across the borders, intelligence coordination and measures to prevent local youth from joining militant groups.

The review assumes significance as security agencies intensify operations against foreign terrorists following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Lateef Bhat in an encounter in Kulgam earlier this month. Bhat was the last identified active local terrorist in the Kashmir Valley, according to security sources.

A major focus of the deliberations was the presence of foreign terrorists suspected to be operating in the upper reaches and forest areas, particularly in the Jammu region.

A source said that security agencies reviewed ongoing operations to track down these terrorists, their possible movement routes and the networks allegedly providing them logistical support, shelter and other assistance.

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Preventing infiltration through the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) also figured prominently in the discussions.

With winter approaching, security agencies are expected to maintain heightened vigilance along vulnerable border stretches and infiltration routes amid concerns that fog, snowfall and difficult weather conditions could be exploited by infiltrators.

The meeting also reviewed intelligence inputs, surveillance mechanisms and coordination among the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), CAPFs, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies to prevent attempts to push terrorists into the Union Territory.

The role of overground workers (OGWs), who allegedly provide logistical support to terrorists, also came up for discussion. Officials deliberated on strengthening intelligence gathering, identifying support networks and preventing terrorists from receiving assistance in remote and inaccessible areas, the source said.

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Measures to prevent fresh local recruitment and dismantle support networks were also assessed, with the security establishment focusing on sustaining the gains made against terrorism.

The review was held against the backdrop of recent terror-related incidents, including the killing of two Special Police Officers in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district and the encounter in Kulgam in which Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Lateef Bhat was killed.

The challenges posed by difficult terrain and harsh winter conditions in mountainous and forested areas also figured in the broader assessment, with operational preparedness, intelligence-based searches and coordination among security forces remaining key areas of focus.