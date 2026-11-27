Rafat was freed on Tuesday, November 24, after U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston of the Eastern District of California granted his habeas corpus petition. This kind of petition asks a court to decide whether a person is being held lawfully.

The judge accepted a November 6 recommendation from a magistrate judge. That judge found the government had not shown it could deport Rafat anywhere in the foreseeable future. The court ordered his release under supervision.

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SFBA) represents Rafat. It announced his release on Wednesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had held Rafat since January 21, 2025. He was detained when he tried to enter the United States to seek asylum.

Court records show U.S. officials had already found that he was more likely than not to face torture if sent back to Afghanistan. Even so, he stayed in detention.

His attorney, David Tarr, welcomed the ruling. He said he is worried Rafat could be deported to a third country. Rafat still has to present his asylum case in immigration court, and his next hearing is set for December 8.

Earlier this month, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged U.S. authorities to free him. CPJ warned that his journalism and his Hazara ethnicity would put him at serious risk under the Taliban.

Before the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, Rafat worked as a producer and reporter for state-owned Maaref TV. He was also a senior media officer at Kabul University.