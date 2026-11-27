MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, TX, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Coast Small Business Lending announces that it has ranked among the top 4% of active Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders across the United States, a milestone that reflects the company's measured growth and long-standing focus on helping American entrepreneurs secure dependable capital. According to data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the national ranking reflects approved loan volumes through September 30, 2026, marking the federal fiscal year-end.









Gulf Coast Small Business Lending operates as the dedicated government-guaranteed lending division of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, a $4 billion bank headquartered in New Orleans, LA. Gulf Coast Small Business Lending specializes in SBA 7(a), and USDA business financing, focusing primarily on business acquisitions, partner buyouts, owner occupied, commercial real estate, franchise finance, and expansions.

Over the years, the company has established a national reputation for financing asset-light, operationally intensive industries such as restaurants, childcare centers, and multi-unit franchises, sectors that often struggle to secure conventional bank loans. Unlike non-bank aggregators or automated fintech portals, the Gulf Coast Small Business Lending operates as a direct lender deploying its own capital and pairs every borrower with an experienced team of SBA professionals. The division approved $152.3 million in funding for FYE 9/30/26, marking a steady 5.5% increase in total approved capital compared to last year.

The ranking places Gulf Coast Small Business Lending among an elite tier of high-volume lenders operating with delegated SBA Preferred Lender authority nationwide. SBA lending is not simply a matter of processing applications; it requires lenders to understand the business behind every request, assess the borrower's experience and repayment capacity, and structure financing that best meets the unique needs of each borrower.

“Out of 2,000 active SBA lenders in the country, we are in the top 4%,” noted Nimi Natan, President and CEO at Gulf Coast Small Business Lending.“How did we get there? It's been a very intentional process over many years, our team and our referral sources have worked relentlessly towards building a sustainable lending organization” he continues,“We're not chasing a ranking, we're not trying to be number five or number ten. Wherever we land, frankly, we're okay with it, as long as we are growing slowly, but sustainably, while responsibly meeting the borrowing needs of America's entrepreneurs.”

A major driver behind Gulf Coast Small Business Lending's consistent delivery is its designation as a nationwide SBA Preferred Lender (PLP) paired with a team of highly experienced SBA professionals. As a PLP lender, the company holds delegated authority to underwrite, approve, and close SBA loans in-house on behalf of the federal government, bypassing agency review queues to deliver significantly faster and more dependable timelines to buyers and referral partners alike.

The company has focused on building an experienced lending team, maintaining a direct lending model, and developing specialized knowledge of the industries and transactions it serves. Rather than treating loan volume as the only measure of success, Gulf Coast Small Business Lending also monitors portfolio performance and seeks to maintain default rates at or below industry averages, according to Nimi.

He points out that chasing volume at all costs carries heavy risks, particularly in volatile markets.“We've already seen one large lender exit SBA lending and shut down this year. It was unexpected, and we're not interested in that. Many of us who have been in this industry for a long time - I've been in the industry for almost 20 years - know that lenders have come and gone. We have been steadily growing at a very slow pace, but in a sustainable way for many years now, and that is the plan to continue.”

For borrowers, the company's national ranking is more than a numerical distinction. It signals a record of navigating the SBA's detailed rules, underwriting complex transactions, and delivering financing through changing market conditions. As federal lending guidelines shift and borrowers demand greater transparency from their capital partners, Gulf Coast Small Business Lending plans to double down on its lending model. Through approximately 14 regional offices across major commercial markets, the company serves entrepreneurs across all 50 states.

Looking ahead, Gulf Coast Small Business Lending plans to continue expanding carefully while remaining focused on the entrepreneurs, employees, and communities tied to every loan it makes.





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