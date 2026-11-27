MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 27 (IANS) The number of exam misconduct cases detected during this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) rose nearly 70 percent from a year earlier, despite tighter exam management and oversight, the education ministry said on Friday.

Notably, cases involving smart devices rose 3.6-fold, accounting for nearly a quarter of all violations detected during the Nov. 19 exam, the ministry said.

According to a report submitted to the National Assembly, a total of 474 cases of CSAT-related exam misconduct had been reported as of Wednesday, up 69.9 percent from 279 a year earlier, reports Yonhap news agency.

By category, the most common violations involved writing answers after the end-of-exam bell and breaches of answer-sheet rules during the fourth-period social studies session, with 127 cases each. The former surged from 25 cases last year, while the latter increased by 53.

They were followed by violations involving smart devices, which jumped to 112 from 31, possession of electronic devices at 51 from 53 and other forms of misconduct, including failure to follow proctors' instructions at 57, up 38 from the previous year.

On Monday, the ministry filed criminal complaints against six CSAT examinees accused of serious cheating, including the use of smart devices. Among them were three who used smartphones in restrooms to photograph test questions and one who used a miniature camera to take pictures of exam papers.

The ministry said it plans to deploy metal detectors and radio-frequency detection devices at CSAT testing sites.

Meanwhile, the ministry plans to strengthen oversight of the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK), a Korean-language proficiency test for non-native speakers, in cooperation with Korean Education Centers and South Korean diplomatic missions abroad.

The ministry said it will consider extending the ban on TOPIK examinees caught cheating from the current two years to 10 years.

-IANS

na/