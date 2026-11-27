MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin stabilized and reclaimed the $60,000 level on Wednesday as broader risk assets firmed into the Thanksgiving holiday. The bounce comes after a choppy start to the week driven by shifting expectations around AI spending, U.S. inflation, and renewed tariff uncertainty.

Even with BTC closing above $60,000, several market signals suggest the rally may be more fragile than it looks-particularly amid thin holiday liquidity and onchain data showing downside pressure in derivatives markets.

Bitcoin closed above $60,000 as U.S. stock futures turned higher ahead of Thanksgiving, with BTC tracking tech equities more closely than crypto-native demand. Talos said the rebound following Nvidia 's decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO may not represent sustained confidence in the wider AI theme. Talos reported spot and derivatives order books still favored sellers, implying buyers have not fully stepped in. CryptoQuant data cited by the report shows Binance downside volatility has substantially exceeded upside volatility over the past 30 days.

Key takeawaysThanksgiving liquidity meets a tech-led bounce

According to TradingView data referenced in the report, BTC/USD was about 0.8% higher around noon UTC Thursday and approaching $61,000. In the same window, U.S. stock index futures were slightly positive-roughly 0.5% higher-while markets prepared for a shortened Friday session.

The timing matters: thinner liquidity can make price action look cleaner in the short run, even when underlying demand is not strong enough to absorb sell pressure. Earlier in the week, markets were unsettled by multiple macro and policy variables, including uncertainty around AI spending and the possibility of additional international trade tariffs.

Talos challenges the durability of the Nvidia-fueled rally

In its latest weekly report (published at the link provided in the source), digital asset manager Talos questioned whether the crypto rebound after Nvidia 's leadership change can persist. The report points to a move that lifted both equities and bitcoin immediately-after Nvidia brought Jensen Huang back as CEO just before Monday's opening bell-before BTC later gave back much of those gains.

Talos argued the Nvidia decision“removed a leadership question but did not change the macro backdrop.” In its view, the rally did not necessarily reflect a broad vote of confidence in AI across markets, and the follow-through in crypto appears limited.

The report also emphasized that bitcoin continues to behave like a macro/tech proxy. It noted that on Wednesday, Cointelegraph reported BTC's correlation with the Nasdaq Composite at 0.73, reinforcing the idea that equity sentiment is still driving much of BTC's near-term movement.

However, Talos said the equity bounce failed to translate into sustained crypto buying. It reported that both spot and derivatives order books continued to lean toward sellers. The core concern is that price stabilization may be temporary unless it evolves into genuine net demand rather than short-covering or repositioning.

Derivatives volatility signals bearish repricing

The report further supports Talos' caution with onchain and derivatives analytics from CryptoQuant. It states that over the past 30 days, downside volatility in Binance Bitcoin derivatives markets continued to outpace upside volatility.

CryptoQuant community commentary cited in the article puts the imbalance at roughly 2.4 times: downside volatility about 2.4x the magnitude of upside volatility. In the specific volatility terms referenced, annualized downside volatility on Binance was cited at 46%, compared with 19% for upside volatility.

When downside swings are consistently larger than upside attempts, traders often interpret that as a market gradually repricing risk. The report's analysis suggests this could mean incremental downside risk remains priced into BTC, even when spot price manages to hold key levels.

What to watch: support vs. volatility behavior

Beyond sentiment and volatility, the report highlights a technical line BTC is still interacting with: it remains above the realized price of the extant supply-described in the source as a trend line that has acted as support since the end of the 2022 bear market. Yet the report also notes that during past bear-market phases, BTC traded below that level in every instance, with the longest bear-market phase lasting 301 days.

For investors and traders, the next test is less about whether BTC can bounce on holiday-thinned conditions, and more about whether volatility normalizes and whether order-book dynamics improve. If downside volatility continues to dominate while BTC struggles to convert rallies into sustained spot demand, the market may be setting up for another leg of bearish repricing-even if short-term moves remain upward.

As liquidity returns after Thanksgiving and macro headlines reassert themselves, readers should watch whether BTC's correlation with U.S. tech tightens further or starts to decouple-and whether derivatives activity shifts from selling-favored positioning toward net buy pressure.

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