MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Switzerland welcomed its first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund on Thursday, marking a shift from the country's existing Bitcoin products toward vehicles that hold BTC directly. By the first hour of trading, BIT Asset Management's Bitcoin Fund (BBIT) on SIX Swiss Exchange had seen 1,601 shares change hands on its Swiss franc listing.

According to SIX Swiss Exchange data, BBIT opened at 8 Swiss francs (about $9.6) per share and edged up 0.6% to 8.05 francs by 9:00 UTC. The listing also allows trading in US dollars, broadening access for investors who prefer different reference currencies while maintaining the same underlying fund structure.

BBIT is Switzerland's first spot Bitcoin ETF on SIX Swiss Exchange, with BTC held directly rather than via a debt-security structure. Early trading was modest: 1,601 shares exchanged hands by the first hour, suggesting a cautious initial rollout. The fund is structured as a Swiss regulated investment fund under the Collective Investment Schemes Act, which is designed to add investor-protection guardrails. FINMA's October approval cleared the way for retail-facing launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF in Switzerland. Custody is described as offline at a Swiss bank, reflecting a focus on operational security for the underlying BTC exposure.

Key takeawaysSpot Bitcoin ETF debut on SIX

The launch of BBIT comes at a time when regulated Bitcoin access is expanding across Europe, but Switzerland's route has been distinctive. In prior years, investors in Switzerland could already access Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded products; however, they were primarily structured as debt securities rather than direct spot holdings.

BBIT changes that approach by providing exposure through a fund that holds Bitcoin directly. SIX lists the product as a Bitcoin fund issued in Swiss francs and also traded in US dollars, giving market participants a conventional ETF-style wrapper while anchoring exposure to BTC holdings.

How BBIT is set up and why that matters

SIX said the fund is issued by Pernet von Ballmoos (PvB), with BIT Asset Management acting as sponsor, asset manager, and distributor. The ETF's Bitcoin exposure is custodied offline at a Swiss bank, according to the issuer's and exchange's description.

For investors, the distinction between direct spot holdings and debt-security-based structures is more than a label. A fund that holds BTC directly can be viewed as closer to“spot” exposure, with portfolio accounting and operational execution centered on the custody and management of the underlying asset. While day-to-day trading dynamics still depend on market liquidity and the way fund shares reflect NAV, the product's core mechanics differ from wrappers that replicate Bitcoin exposure through other contractual arrangements.

Regulatory framing is also central to the value proposition. BBIT is governed by Switzerland's Collective Investment Schemes Act, a legal framework intended to regulate investment funds and include investor-protection measures.

Regulatory path: FINMA approval in October

Switzerland's regulator, FINMA, approved the launch of a Bitcoin ETF for retail investors in October. Earlier coverage on Cointelegraph noted this approval when Switzerland moved toward enabling retail access to a spot Bitcoin ETF model.

The Thursday debut therefore represents a completed regulatory journey: after the approval, BBIT began trading on SIX. With Switzerland already having Bitcoin exchange-traded products available, the key incremental step is the move to a direct-spot holding fund-something BBIT is explicitly positioned to deliver.

What to watch in the early trading phase

BBIT's initial trading volume was relatively small in absolute terms-1,601 shares traded by the first hour-so investors should be careful about reading too much into the opening. Early launches of new regulated listings often experience gradual liquidity build as market makers and retail and institutional participants calibrate demand.

Beyond volume, readers may want to monitor how closely the traded price tracks the fund's underlying value as more participants enter the market. For those considering similar products, the launch also raises a broader question for Swiss markets: whether direct-spot Bitcoin ETFs will accelerate adoption compared with existing debt-security structures, particularly among investors seeking exposure through Swiss-regulated funds.

Next, the main signals to track will be sustained liquidity on SIX, how BBIT performs relative to its NAV as trading deepens, and whether Switzerland's broader product lineup evolves further after this first spot Bitcoin ETF launch for retail investors.

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