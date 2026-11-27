In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij compared Love Gill to former contestant Priyanka Jagga. This happened during a verbal fight between Mahhi and Love. This led to the discussion of Priyanka in the house. After this, Priyanka has reacted to the comparison on instagram through a fan's post on story.

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Mahhi-Love's Verbal Clash

Mahhi and Love had heated argument in the house. During that, she bring in Priyanka and compared Love Gill to her. She also told she has made Love suffer with just one line by mentioning Priyanka after what Love has said to her over the 10 weeks. She also mentioned Love will know who Priyanka is.

Why Kanika Mann And Love Gill Is So Pick Me As They Do Not Know Who Is Priyanka Jagga,Mahhi Nailed It Today,? (@IAMNarcissistt_) November 26, 2026

Housemates Discuss Priyanka Jagga

Love asked Kanika and Gullu who is Priyaka and why did Mahhi mention her that she looks like her. Kanika also questioned, "Mujhe ye baat samajh nahi aayi. Priyanka pe kya koi galat tag hai kya?"

The housemate also seem to forget Priyanka but slowly remembered her as a contestant who was banned from Colours TV by Salman Khan. It happened during Bigg Boss 10. Housemate also remembered Salman mentioning if Priyanka is seen again on Colours TV, he will never work with them.

Priyanka Jagga's Reaction

Priyanka has reacted to this comparison by sharing a fan's post on her Instagram story. The fan has urge the audience not to compare her with Love Gill. He also mentioned that they have different personality and approach.

He further said Priyanka had a strong opinion and played individual game meanwhile Love Gill will just stick to some contestant and will try anything to stay on the show. She also commented on fans post with 2 heart emoji.

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Priyanka's Bigg Boss 10 Exit

Priyangka is a former contestan of Biigg Boss from its 10th season. She exit Bigg Boss in December 2016 after a heated argument with the host, Salman Khan. It came after her remark on other contestant Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother.

Later, on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman brought up her video and talked about her behaviour in the show. But she kept arguing with the host and at the end Salman got furious and ask her to leave the show immediately. He then, warn the channel if Priyanka is seen on Colours TV ever again, he will not work with the channel.