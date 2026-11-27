Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is facing renewed attention over his personal life after his wife, Anika Neuer, reportedly shared a strongly worded message about infidelity on social media.

According to reports, Anika reposted a message criticising men who cheat on their pregnant partners. The post described such behaviour as selfish, disrespectful and particularly hurtful, highlighting the emotional and physical challenges women experience during pregnancy.

The timing of the repost has attracted attention, especially amid reports that the couple have separated following the birth of their second child in August 2026.

However, Anika has not directly named Neuer or publicly accused him of infidelity. Her social media activity has nevertheless prompted widespread speculation about the circumstances surrounding their reported separation.

Manuel Neuer Linked To 23-Year-Old Physiotherapist Amid Affair Rumours

The controversy intensified after the 40-year-old goalkeeper was reportedly spotted in Brazil with a woman identified by German publication Bild as a 23-year-old physiotherapist who has worked with him.

Reports also claimed that Neuer and the woman had travelled together to Sicily in late September, suggesting that their association may have started before his recent Brazil trip.

The developments emerged shortly after reports of Neuer and Anika's separation became public. According to media reports, the couple decided to part ways just weeks after welcoming their second child.

Neuer's Brazil visit also came after he suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match against Mainz on November 7. The goalkeeper travelled to the South American country while recovering from the injury.

It is important to note that the alleged affair has not been independently confirmed, and the reports surrounding his personal life remain allegations.

Who Is Anika Neuer? Meet Manuel Neuer's Wife And Their Two Children

Anika Neuer, 26, is a former professional handball player who stepped away from the sport in 2025 to devote more time to her family.

She and Manuel Neuer have two sons together. Their first child, Luca, was born in March 2024, while their younger son arrived in August 2026. The couple have not publicly disclosed the younger child's name.

Anika had previously spoken about how difficult it was to step away from professional handball, given her emotional connection to the sport and her teammates. However, she wanted to prioritise family life while leaving the possibility of returning to the game open.