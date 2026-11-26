MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's merchandise trade deficit has reached around $11 billion on a 12-month rolling basis, while remittance inflows remain an important source of support for household incomes, domestic demand and the foreign exchange market, ING said.

According to the bank's Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) macro and credit report, in which Kyrgyzstan was added to its regular coverage for the first time, the trade deficit is increasingly driven by machinery and other imports from China and economies outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Some of these imports reflect the domestic investment boom, while part of the exceptional expansion in trade has been related to regional re-exports.

ING said the latter appears to have peaked in 2024–2025 and has since normalised. Meanwhile, trade ties with Russia remain deep, with bilateral trade exceeding $4 billion annually. The bank said this supports near-term economic activity but also reinforces Kyrgyzstan's exposure to Russia-related external risks.

Gross remittance inflows remain close to $3 billion per year and continue to be dominated by Russia, which accounts for around 90% of total inflows. Net remittances amount to approximately 11% of GDP, supporting consumer spending, household earnings and currency stability.

The report also cautioned that official balance-of-payments figures should be interpreted with particular care. Citing International Monetary Fund estimates, ING said unrecorded re-exports materially distort the measured current account deficit.

Annual structural current account deficits of $5 billion–$7 billion require continued external financing, while large unrecorded trade and financial flows make headline current account figures unusually difficult to interpret.

According to Trend 's calculations based on official data from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyzstan recorded a merchandise trade deficit of $8.7 billion in January–September 2026 as imports of $11.4 billion exceeded exports of $2.7 billion by more than fourfold, while trade with non-EAEU countries reached $8.9 billion, or 63.1% of total foreign trade turnover.