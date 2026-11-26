MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beihai Municipal Preparatory Committee for the 16th Games of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the 11th Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Games for the Disabled and the 6th Special Olympics

BEIHAI, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The opening ceremony of the 16th Games of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the 11th Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Games for the Disabled and the 6th Special Olympics is scheduled to take place in December in Beihai, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This year's events will adopt a format featuring one opening ceremony and two closing ceremonies. For the first time in Guangxi, the regular Games and the Games for Persons with Disabilities and Special Olympics will share an opening ceremony, held in the same city at the same time.

The opening ceremony, themed "Riding the Tides of a New Era, Charting a New Course Toward the Sea," will feature around 2,200 performers from Beihai. The stage design draws inspiration from a giant ship and incorporates glasses-free 3D visuals, large-format screens, laser effects and coordinated drone formations, creating an immersive audiovisual experience through synchronized displays on the ground, screens and in the sky.

The performance will trace Guangxi's development from the ancient Lingqu Canal to the modern Pinglu Canal, while revisiting the millennia-old maritime heritage of Hepu, once an important port along the ancient Maritime Silk Road. It will also showcase Guangxi's scenic landscapes and thriving industries. A feather-patterned bronze phoenix lamp from Hepu will serve as a central cultural symbol, brought to life through digital stage technology.

The Games will feature a wide range of sporting events. The competitive sports program includes 34 sports disciplines and 39 events, while mass-participation sports will feature 18 disciplines and three exhibition events. The Games for Persons with Disabilities and Special Olympics will include 11 competitive sports disciplines.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558.