LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just2Trade, a leading international investment company and brokerage, has announced that it's offering 0% commission fees for one day only on Black Friday. Used by 155,000 clients across 130 countries worldwide, the event will be available for 24 hours to existing customers making trades using MetaTrader 5 on November 27th, 2026.

By removing commission costs entirely from its platform for one day, Just2Trade is allowing clients to explore its capabilities in full with fewer associated financial risks when buying and selling positions, as well as undertaking high-frequency trading.

This means that clients will be able to use MT5 to get to grips with the platform's 30,000 equities spanning 20 global markets, trade 5,000 futures, access forex trading, and use leverage of up to 1:3 in bonds without having to worry about commissions eating into their positions when exploring new strategies.

Because J2T naturally integrates with MetaTrader 5, it's also possible for traders to access charting tools and real-time data for greater levels of accuracy throughout the event.

To participate in Just2Trade's 0% commission Black Friday event, traders will be required to register an account and pass a Level 1 Identity Verification check to get started. The event itself will run from 00:00:00 to 23:59:59 on November 27, 2026.

Once an account is ready to trade, all activity carried out using MetaTrader 5 will be subject to 0% commission, meaning that there's plenty of flexibility to trade different instruments across stocks, futures, forex, and bonds.

About Just2Trade

Founded in 2007, Just2Trade is an international brokerage that's grown to serve more than 130 countries worldwide. J2T Services Ltd, the owner of the Just2Trade trademark, is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence No. 281/15, issued on 25 September 2015.

In recent years, the platform has earned recognition for its mobile trading functionality, multi-asset services, and MetaTrader 5 integrations at financial awards ceremonies.

Just2Trade's mission is to provide the best possible experience for every client, no matter where they are in the world, by delivering direct access to global financial markets, top-tier support, and innovative trading solutions.

Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Trading stocks, futures, options, forex, and bonds also carries risk: the value of investments can fall as well as rise, and leverage and margin trading can magnify losses as well as gains. This is a marketing communication and does not constitute investment advice. The 0% commission offer applies to trades placed through MetaTrader 5 on 27 November 2026 only. Terms apply.

Contact

Dmytro Spilka

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