MENAFN - IANS) New York, Nov 27 (IANS) The Thanksgiving table came to the passengers as a subway train in New York laid out a free holiday meal inside two cars, inviting commuters and friends to share turkey and side dishes on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The gathering, known as Thanksgiving on the Train, brought a celebration usually associated with a family dining room into a public space shared by strangers. Organizers Christopher Dupree, Daniel Jean and Jodell Lewis have been staging versions of the event since 2019, according to reporting on this year's gathering.

Journalist Oliya Scootercaster's Wednesday social media post described participants then setting up tables and preparing to distribute dinner to fellow New Yorkers.

The footage, also embedded in a report by NJ Radar, documented the work involved before the meal could begin: making room for a communal table inside a space ordinarily used for commuting.

For the organizers, the invitation extended to people who lacked food and those who lacked company.

Lewis, a comedian known as Joe Show, spoke about loneliness and people having nowhere to go for the holiday in an on-scene video described by GSM Global. Dupree said the gathering was intended to feed people and bring the community together.

The meal was free to those joining it. The account did not provide a verified total of people served.

Local restaurants contributed food, the New York Post reported Thursday. Volunteers helped set up the spread, while singing and dancing accompanied the meal.

Lewis told the newspaper that the gathering had grown from food prepared by the organisers and a chef into an effort supported by businesses.

His aim was for someone joining for just a few stops to feel there was“a seat at the table for them.”

The subway feast has surprised passengers in earlier years, too.

In 2022, Washington Post reporter Jada Yuan encountered an earlier gathering after passengers were asked to leave a stalled train at Bedford Avenue. Her social media account, reported by Entrepreneur at the time, described people emerging with food and volunteers continuing to serve.

That meal came from East New York. Yuan shared videos of the unexpected celebration, including the tables and Thanksgiving dishes aboard the train. She did not get to sample the macaroni and cheese before the doors closed.

That earlier encounter helped document the tradition's appeal: passengers could find themselves briefly part of a holiday gathering without having arranged to attend one.

Four years later, the organisers returned with the same invitation, bringing dinner to people already sharing a journey through the city.