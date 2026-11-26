MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Le Lavoir Ltd Chairman Ashok Dilipkumar Jain from accessing the securities market and prohibited the BSE-listed company from raising fresh capital, citing prima facie evidence of alleged stock price manipulation, suspicious fund movements and irregularities linked to a preferential warrant issue.

Apart from that, the interim ex-parte order also restrains 13 other entities and individuals associated with the matter from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in Le Lavoir's securities until further directions are issued.

The regulatory action comes ahead of the expiry of the lock-in period for certain preferential allotments as the market regulator expressed concerns that some shareholders could offload their holdings once restrictions lapse.

According to the SEBI, its investigation examined trading patterns in the company's shares, preferential allotment transactions, WhatsApp communications and the flow of funds related to the warrant issue.

Messages allegedly exchanged between Ashok Jain and Surendra Jain -- promoter and director of Sunshine Capital Ltd -- referred to Le Lavoir shares, expected corporate announcements and projected price appreciation in the stock, according to the SEBI.

In the order, Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney noted that the impending expiry of the lock-in period created an immediate risk of share disposals that could potentially harm investors and complicate the ongoing investigation.

SEBI's scrutiny also focused on Le Lavoir's preferential warrant issue.

The company had initially proposed issuing warrants worth nearly Rs 100 crore before scaling down the exercise. In 2025, it allotted 15.81 lakh warrants to 25 investors and raised about Rs 10.46 crore as upfront subscription money.

The regulator alleged that Ashok Jain, his wife and daughter together received 8.78 lakh warrants, while investors linked to him accounted for more than 85 per cent of the total allotment.

SEBI also said preliminary examination of bank records suggested that subscription funds used by certain allottees originated directly or indirectly from Jain or entities allegedly connected to him.

The regulator cited multiple transactions involving preferential allottees and related entities that appeared to involve the routing of funds before being invested in the warrant issue.

In addition, SEBI observed that some traders linked to Jain may have contributed to the rise in Le Lavoir's share price through selective small-volume trades and other trading activities under examination.

The regulator clarified that the findings are preliminary and form part of an interim order.

All noticees have been granted 21 days to file their responses and seek a personal hearing before any final determination is made.